Affectionate ‘teddy bear’ rescue dog is patched up and looking for a home where he won’t be left alone

Ten-year-old Kumar came to the Dogs Trust’s Rehoming Centre in Leeds after his owner sadly passed away.

His carers were initially concerned about a worrying growth on his paw, but it was fortunately found to be benign and has since been removed.

The team is hoping that Kumar will find a new home quickly as he is used to living in a family home, which means he has struggled to adjust to life in kennels.

Kumar was described as “one of the most affectionate dogs you could ever meet” by Emma Cooper, Assistant Manager at Dogs Trust in Leeds.

“He likes to be by your side and is content taking life at a slower pace, now that he is entering his senior years,” she said.

Ms Cooper said it is important that Kumar’s future home does not have many stairs as he has arthritis in his legs.

“While his days of long walks might be a thing of the past, Kumar still has a playful side, loves a game of tug and war and will enjoy having a potter around the garden,” she added.

The charity is looking to hear from potential owners who can offer Kumar a home where he won’t be left on his own, and will have space to explore.

“A household where someone will be around most of the day is very important as Kumar does get very attached to people,” Ms Cooper added.

“He does like other dogs but due to his age and arthritis, it would be more beneficial for him to live in a home with no other pets.

“Kumar is an extremely loveable dog and has been described by carers at the rehoming centre as a ‘big teddy bear’ in nature.”

As Kumar is currently recovering from the operation to remove the growth from his paw, potential owners should be willing to continue to support this recovery. Further information and guidance can be provided by the Leeds team.