Agri-Tech Expo North: Showcase to promote digital farm tech solutions at Great Yorkshire Showground, Harrogate

Organisers of Agri-Tech Expo North, on Tuesday, say it represents a rare chance to be immersed in groundbreaking digital solutions that are driving efficiencies on farms, all in one place, and with experts leading demonstrations and talks to explore the potential of game-changing digital apps, software and technology.

Everyone involved in agricultural land management is welcome to attend, with presentations and demonstrations pitched for all levels of experience with digital technology. Places are free but must be booked in advance.

The event is organised by Agri-Sense, a Precision Agriculture Special Interest Group (SIG) led by Yorkshire farmer Davina Fillingham and is supported by the Farmer Scientist Network at the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, which brings science and farming together to drive agricultural innovation.

Yorkshire farmer Davina Fillingham, who is organising Agri-Tech Expo North.

Davina, convenor of the Agri-Sense group and a Nuffield Farming Scholar in Precision Agriculture, said: “This event is designed to support the agricultural industry meet productivity and environmental challenges by giving farmers and landowners the chance to really get to grips with innovative, digital solutions which

are changing the way we farm.

“Digital technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated in what it can do on-farm, from smart ways of dealing with paperwork and compliance to field mapping, crop applications and so much more. All of this can ultimately help to make your business run more efficiently. There is no better opportunity to get a useful insight into what this technology can do for your farm, now and in the future.”

Among the innovations that will be demonstrated at the event are:

 CLAAS Connect – a digital field and master data management system that allows farmers to keep track of performance in the fields, round the clock.

 OptiGene’s Genie II – an instrument offering fast real-time detection of potato spindle tuber viroid, a pathogen which causes stunted crop growth.

 Ag-drive – an all-in-one app for agricultural contractors and farmers to eliminate paperwork by streamlining the process of recording jobs, from assigning tasks to operators to sending invoices to customers.

 Agrillo App – unified solution for managing farm pesticides and chemicals giving farmers peace of mind with streamlined inventory tracking and compliance assurance.

Other exhibitors include NIAB (National Institute of Agricultural Botany), Ripon Farm Services, York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority, the National Farmers Union and the Farmer Scientist Network.

The latest robotics will be demonstrated, universities and research institutions will explain their latest research, and exhibitors will present short ‘elevator pitches’ to explain why their products are relevant to farmers and land managers. The Expo follows a series of on-farm demonstration days run by Agri-Sense at locations across Yorkshire in November.