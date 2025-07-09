Agricultural barns to be converted into new homes in a quiet Yorkshire suburb

A proposal to convert agricultural barns into ten new homes in a quiet suburb of Sheffield has been approved.

Sheffield City Council’s planning department has given the green light for the barns at Stacey Bank Farm on Loxley Road to be transformed into residential dwellings.

According to a planning document, Stacey Bank Farm lies on the southern side of Loxley Road, approximately three miles west of Hillsborough. The site spans 1,439 square metres and consists of portal frame barns previously used for dairy farming, housing livestock, storing feed and crops, and other general agricultural activities.

The barns have been used exclusively for agricultural purposes by the applicant and their family for the past 30 years.

Now, the family has chosen to “diversify” and has applied to change the use of the site and convert the existing buildings into ten homes.

The proposal outlines plans to convert the barns into dwellings ranging in size from approximately 65 to 103 square metres each. In total, the combined habitable floor space would amount to 949 square metres.

The document further states: “The front section of the existing barns would be demolished, and a domestic curtilage is proposed around the building within the existing ‘yard’ and area immediately to the rear of the barn.

“This would provide outdoor amenity space for the dwellings and would also allow for 20 car parking spaces. No extensions to the barns are proposed.”

During the public consultation, five local residents submitted letters of objection to the planning department.