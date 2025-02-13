Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) Committee of MPs is currently conducting an inquiry into biosecurity at the UK border, amid a foot and mouth outbreak amongst water buffalo in Brandenburg on 10 January.

Chair Alistair Carmichael said he felt compelled to write to Baroness Hayman, the Biosecurity Minister, before the publication of the report, as the evidence that MPs had heard from experts was so “alarming”.

On January 10, the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) was notified of the foot and mouth cases in Germany, and told port health authorities and councils to hold impacted consignments.

However, in his letter, Mr Carmichael said: “We have heard that it took six or seven days for controls on commercial imports to take effect due to failings in Defra’s communication and IT systems.”

A photo from the 2001 outbreak of foot and mouth in the UK of a fire lit in the burning pit on Netherplace farm. Credit: David Cheskin/PA Wire | David Cheskin/PA Wire

The committee chair said this was particularly the case with the Import of products, animals, food and feed system (IPAFFS), which alerts import agents what is allowed into the country, and was not updated until 15 January.

The head of port health and public protection at the Dover Port Health Authority, Lucy Manzano, told the MPs: “We are aware that for at least six days German products were able to autoclear the very systems to detect them and remove them.

“Products within scope of the foot and mouth disease controls were able to autoclear the system.”

While Helen Buckingham, a chartered environmental health practitioner with 30 years experience, claimed the IT system took seven days to update and “in that time things got through and that was rather remarkable”.

A foot and mouth warning sign from 2001. Credit: Barry Batchelor/PA Wire | Barry Batchelor/PA Wire

The expert said she fielded calls from inland health authorities asking for help when German products had turned up.

Mr Carmichael said: “This is a highly concerning development; we know all too well the devastation this disease can cause for our farmers, rural communities and economy.”

Defra completely refuted this to The Yorkshire Post and said that the Efra Committee claims were incorrect.

A spokesperson said: “The government will do whatever it takes to protect our nation’s farmers from the risk posed by foot and mouth disease.

“That is why restrictions were immediately brought in on animal products from Germany to prevent an outbreak.

Charlie Dewhirst, MP for Bridlington and The Wolds.

“We ensured that auto-clearance facilities were superseded by robust biosecurity controls which were implemented at pace following confirmation of the outbreak.”

Committee member Charlie Dewhirst, the Bridlington and Wolds MP, told The Yorkshire Post: “The current foot and mouth outbreak seems to have been localised and contained.

“What it has revealed is that our systems did not respond immediately to prevent a potential spread.

“We’ve been lucky this time, but it’s a warning.”

Shadow Environment Minister Dr Neil Hudson worked as a vet during the outbreak in 2001 and supervised some of the animal culls.

He said he “witnessed sights I never want to see again in my lifetime”.