Amanda Owen pictured at the Great Yorkshire Show as the Yorkshire Shepherdess films at the event

The Yorkshire Shepherdess was spotted with BBC Countryfile presenter Matt Baker and film crews at the Harrogate Showground.

She sported a co-ordinated crop trop and skirt for her appearance at the premier event in the agricultural community's calendar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Channel Five recently revealed that it would continue to broadcast Our Yorkshire Farm despite the confirmation that Amanda and her husband Clive have now separated. They are continuing to run Ravenseat Farm in Swaledale together and co-parent their nine children.

Amanda Owen filming at the Great Yorkshire Show

The couple have have recently bought a derelict farmhouse nearby which they have been given planning permission to convert into a two-bedroom home, though it is unclear what their plans for the property are.

Amanda was not the only celebrity spotted at the Great Yorkshire Show this week. There were appearances by Countryfile presenter Adam Henson, The Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright, soprano Lizzie Jones, Cannon Hall Farm's Dave Nicholson and a royal visitor in Princess Anne.

Amanda with BBC Countryfile presenter Matt Baker

Shepherdess Amanda at the sheep pens

She sported a co-ordinated outfit