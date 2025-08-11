An owl that is noted for its concealment

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were born earlier in the spring and by now have grown considerably.

But they have not yet mastered the art of hunting so instead will linger near the nest squeaking persistently until the adults come to find and feed them,

Adult long-eared owls are largely nocturnal and well camouflaged so listening for these begging calls is one of the best ways of detecting their presence,

A long-eared owl camouflaged among dense branches. Known for its ear tufts and piercing orange eyes, this nocturnal bird roosts quietly in trees during the day.

The noise of the calls carries for a considerable distance through woodlands on still summer nights and are often first noticed by birders who listening out for nightjars.

The parent Long-eared owls are kept busy feeding their demanding brood- a pair can catch as many as 1,000 mice over the course of a summer until the owlets disperse and attempt to fend for themselves.

Long-eared owls do have large ear tufts but these have nothing to do with hearing and are merely decorative.

They have flame coloured eyes, a good way of telling them apart from their relative the short-eared owl which has yellow eyes and is much more frequently seen in the day.

Of all the owls the long-eared is the best at concealment and is the most difficult to see, especially in summer. The call, a low hoot, is easily missed and at times of anxiety it can pull its body and feathers into the shape of a thin branch.

The chances of seeing one improve in winter when other long-eared owls come here from Europe and form groups of up to a dozen sitting silently in the now bare branches. Spotting these orange eyes is often the first step to finding one roosting in the bushes.

These roosts can be much larger in Europe with many hundreds of long-eared owls roosting in the centre of the Serbian town of Kikinda each evening.