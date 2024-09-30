Appeal for vigilance as fears grow over spread of bluetongue in Yorkshire

Describing the spread of bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) as “very concerning for the livestock industry in the North”, Scott Donaldson, managing director of Harrison and Hetherington said the recent warm spell could increase the risk of further spread of the virus.

Mr Donaldson said as more surveillance zones were being announced it was “increasingly important that we are vigilant and responsible when it comes to moving sheep and cattle around the country”.

His appeal follows the UK Chief Veterinary Officer setting out further measures to mitigate the spread of bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3).

Scott Donaldson, managing director of Harrison and Hetherington

While the first case of the latest outbreak was found in sheep in a Norfolk Broads village on August 26, a month later the total number of farms affected by the BTV-3 virus stands at 95, said Defra, as well as 700 cases in northern France.

It has since spread up the East Coast and the figure is being viewed as alarming as it is already higher than the 73 premises affected by the last bluetongue outbreak, in the year to March.

The virus is primarily transmitted by midge bites and affects cattle, goats, sheep, goats, deer and camelids, such as llamas and alpacas, with case numbers now increasing dramatically in northern Europe.

The disease is damaging and can reduce milk yield, cause sickness, and reduce reproductive performance. In the most severe cases, it can cause death with all of these outcomes impacting farmers’ incomes.

Chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss

The measures come as the Secretary of State permitted the use of three unauthorised bluetongue serotype 3 vaccines to reduce some of the clinical signs experienced by animals with the disease. All keepers of susceptible animals, including cattle, sheep, goats, deer and other ruminants and camelids including llamas and alpacas, in the restricted zones will need to follow restrictions meaning susceptible animals cannot be moved out of the zone without a specific licence.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said: “We appreciate the impact restrictions can have on farmers and are committed to working with everyone affected. We will continue to keep control zones under review as our understanding of the disease picture develops.”

Mr Donaldson added: “As more surveillance zones are announced, the latest being in the East Riding of Yorkshire, it is increasingly important that we are vigilant and responsible when it comes to moving sheep and cattle around the country.

"The announcement of more confirmed cases in these zones, during the traditional breeding sheep sales season will have a significant impact on livestock producers, and the situation is already having an effect on livestock marketing in these areas, as processors come to terms with the added paperwork required to license livestock out of areas where restrictions are in place.”