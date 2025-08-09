Apprentice jockey Warren Fentiman sets sights on topping father Duran’s 411 wins

Apprentice jockey Warren Fentiman is setting his sights on overhauling his father Duran’s 411 wins after a spectacularly successful launch to his career.

Warren Fentiman, an apprentice for Malton-based trainer Richard Fahey, has recently been named Sky Bet Leading Jockey of the Week following a string of strong performances, including victory aboard Without Flaw at Beverley for trainer Tina Jackson on July 21.

That victory came a week before Warren, who turned 17 this summer, recorded one of the biggest wins in a Class 2 race at the Glorious Goodwood festival on the Stillington-based Ruth Carr-trained Brazen Bolt.

The win in the £75,000 Coral Golden Rewards Shaker Handicap at the West Sussex track marked his 34th success this year and two days later he scored another victory at Wolverhampton, riding Richard Fahey’s Stormy Impact.

Warren Fentiman on their way to winning the Precision Facades Handicap at Chester Racecourse in May.

As he approaches his father’s best annual total of 37 winners, recorded in 2011, Warren’s series of success has led pundits to herald the teenager as “one to watch” and “a rising star”.

Ruth Carr said Warren’s rapid rise in racing was partly due to having been born and bred into the racing world with his father Duran being a successful Yorkshire jockey for the Easterby dynasty.

She added: “He’s been doing pony racing since a young age, so he’s got a good idea of the game before coming into professional racing.

"He’s got a good level head and a good understanding of reading a race. Being a Northerner he’ll have been used to getting his hands dirty and starting from the bottom, which is the best way.

Warren Fentiman poses at Epsom Downs Racecourse in July.

"To ride at those big festival meetings is what everybody dreams of. Yet to be able to cope with the pressure of everything that goes with it and perform on the day is pretty special.

"However, there's nothing like horses and racing for keeping your feet on the ground.”

That’s not as simple as it might sound given Warren’s recent experiences, which include picking up a win on Derby day and meeting King Charles and Queen Camilla at Royal Acot before riding in His Majesty's silks.

The monarch was seen bobbing on the spot as if willing on Warren in the Sandringham Stakes.

King Charles III with jockey Warren Fentiman in the parade ring at Royal Ascot.

When asked about his meteoric rise, Warren immediately points towards to his mentors.

"I’ve got a brilliant boss”, he said, “I’ve got my father who can help me. After racing we go through races to see what’s to improve and I’ve got a good jockey coach as well. It comes down to that and putting it all together.

"I did quite a few years in pony racing and it’s taught me the basics of race riding. It’s taught me how to drive a finish on a horse and racing and the surroundings around you.

"When you start racing under rules you naturally learn more, the more you ride.”

Warren, who has completed an apprentice course at the British Racing School in Newmarket, said his first Glorious Goodwood winner, in rainy conditions, meant “the absolute world” to him.

He said while he was aspiring to become champion apprentice he was “trying not to get my hopes up” to avoid potential heartbreak.

Warren said: "I love getting the nice winners, but I want to ride as many winners as I can, keep the ball rolling and see where it takes us from there.”

Warren began his road to success aged just three, with his pony, The Last Mimzy, in the mixed lead rein class at the Ultimate Showcase of Champions Spring Show, winning the reserve champions title.

This guaranteed them a place in the supreme ridden championship where, once again, they held the attentions of the judge and were awarded reserve.

Earlier this season Warren was able to claim bragging rights over his father when the pair clashed on the track for the first time at the Chester May Festival, though neither were able to land the spoils in the CAA Stellar Handicap.

The race came weeks after Duran returned to action after sustaining double fractures of the tibia and fibula in his left leg being unseated on the way to post at Pontefract last September.

Duran has spoken of his delight at his son’s success, adding the most important thing for him was that Warren was enjoying it.

He said: "I know riding a lot of winners quickly isn't ideal, but he's had a lot of rides and the key is that he's learning and moving forward."