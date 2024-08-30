Arguments, angry drivers and accidents: What my life is like living on the farm on the M62 - Jo Thorp
Whether it be road works, an accident or just sheer number of vehicles, it never runs smoothly and causes misery to not only those stuck on it but to local villages and residents.
The single track side roads that weave up and around the hillside are regularly used to bypass the busy motorway leaving us tearing our hair out in frustration as we quite literally can’t go anywhere.
On these occasions we resort to blocking off the road to allow the narrow roads to clear and access for residents.
It causes some pretty heated arguments and angry drivers but Paul is well used to sitting in his tractor playing traffic warden and is quite immune to the barrage of abuse hurled at him.
All sorts of reasons are attributed to the constant queues, from the inconvenience of someone building a farm in the middle of the motorway to superstitious beliefs that the stretch is haunted or cursed!
The reality is, people drive way too fast and badly. It’s that simple. Some nights we’re woken by the sound of a motorbike or car tearing past at such a speed it almost screams as it passes, jolting us from our slumber.
It’s a horrible intrusion on what was once a peaceful and secluded little hill farm, but sadly, an irreversible one.
Paul was for many years, a staunch Land Rover lover and it was only after several thefts and break-ins that he was persuaded to swap to a less desirable pick-up.
I remember on our many wanderings up and down the country, in his beloved Land Rover that wherever you went in the UK, if you passed another one, a cursory nod or flick of the hand was always given as a silent acknowledgement of the “club” you belonged to due to the vehicle you were driving.
It caused great amusement as we discovered that every other owner would give us that little tilt of the head. We’ve also noticed that a similar thing happens at our farm.
The lane that takes us above both carriageways allowing access to the bulk of our land gives us a full, uninterrupted view of the many vehicles passing.
Like fish in a bowl, if we happen to be moving sheep or walking the dogs on the lane, we get stared at and sometimes passengers grab their phones and photograph us.
However, if a vehicle that is remotely connected to our great agricultural industry is going past, then we get a real acknowledgement!
Low loaders carrying shiny new tractors, huge loads of straw or livestock hauliers always give us a friendly wave and blast of the horn.
This is of particular joy to the little guy who believes his widespread fame afforded to him purely for his address is the reason behind this friendliness from complete strangers and he will often be found sat on the top lane waiting for a cattle wagon to pass by so he can wave excitedly!
I’ve tried explaining that it’s just a friendly gesture from fellow farmers, but he insists otherwise so I leave him to his patient waiting, waving and shrieks of delight!
