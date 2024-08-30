Whether it be road works, an accident or just sheer number of vehicles, it never runs smoothly and causes misery to not only those stuck on it but to local villages and residents.

The single track side roads that weave up and around the hillside are regularly used to bypass the busy motorway leaving us tearing our hair out in frustration as we quite literally can’t go anywhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On these occasions we resort to blocking off the road to allow the narrow roads to clear and access for residents.

The M62 motorway winds itself around the infamous Stott Hall Farm. Picture Tony Johnson

It causes some pretty heated arguments and angry drivers but Paul is well used to sitting in his tractor playing traffic warden and is quite immune to the barrage of abuse hurled at him.

All sorts of reasons are attributed to the constant queues, from the inconvenience of someone building a farm in the middle of the motorway to superstitious beliefs that the stretch is haunted or cursed!

The reality is, people drive way too fast and badly. It’s that simple. Some nights we’re woken by the sound of a motorbike or car tearing past at such a speed it almost screams as it passes, jolting us from our slumber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a horrible intrusion on what was once a peaceful and secluded little hill farm, but sadly, an irreversible one.

Paul was for many years, a staunch Land Rover lover and it was only after several thefts and break-ins that he was persuaded to swap to a less desirable pick-up.

I remember on our many wanderings up and down the country, in his beloved Land Rover that wherever you went in the UK, if you passed another one, a cursory nod or flick of the hand was always given as a silent acknowledgement of the “club” you belonged to due to the vehicle you were driving.

It caused great amusement as we discovered that every other owner would give us that little tilt of the head. We’ve also noticed that a similar thing happens at our farm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lane that takes us above both carriageways allowing access to the bulk of our land gives us a full, uninterrupted view of the many vehicles passing.

Like fish in a bowl, if we happen to be moving sheep or walking the dogs on the lane, we get stared at and sometimes passengers grab their phones and photograph us.

However, if a vehicle that is remotely connected to our great agricultural industry is going past, then we get a real acknowledgement!

Low loaders carrying shiny new tractors, huge loads of straw or livestock hauliers always give us a friendly wave and blast of the horn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is of particular joy to the little guy who believes his widespread fame afforded to him purely for his address is the reason behind this friendliness from complete strangers and he will often be found sat on the top lane waiting for a cattle wagon to pass by so he can wave excitedly!