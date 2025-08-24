Arla issues warning as farming faces labour shortage crisis

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The call from Arla, which is based at Stourton, Leeds, follows the the co-operative's annual on-farm workforce survey revealing that recruiting and retaining skilled staff remains as challenging as it was during the pandemic in 2020.

In response, Arla is calling for changes to apprenticeships and training programmes across the food supply chain and said it wants to tackle misconceptions about farming that discourage people from considering agriculture as a career.

The survey of Arla’s 1,900 farmers found five in every six farms which attempted to fill vacancies got very few or no qualified applicants – or none at all. The proportion of unqualified applicants has risen from 79 per cent in 2021 to around 84 per cent last year.

Issues hiring staff have intensified since Brexit and the pandemic, milk producers reported, due to the end of free movement for EU workers and other economic factors making it more difficult to find suitable staff.

Two months bafter a drought was declared in Yorkshire, financial pressures look set to be exacerbated by the exceptionally dry spring and summer, leaving farmers facing having to buy more animal feed due to a lack of grass.

Arla said the shortage of skilled workers was affecting production, leading to six per cent of the farmers surveyed having cut output, while 13 per cent say they will leave farming within the next year if conditions do not improve.

The study underlined the issues of an ageing workforce and the difficulty of attracting people to become farmers. More than 47 per cent of farmers are aged 55 or older and just three per cent are first-generation farmers.

Over two-thirds of farms have remained in the same families for at least four generations, underlining the sector’s reliance on succession rather than new entrants.

Heather Davies, a farmer which supplies the co-op, said: “Recruiting for farming roles remains a significant challenge, with over 90 per cent of applicants coming to us on our farm without any previous experience in agriculture.

“There is a clear disconnect between the education system and pathways into agriculture, and perhaps an even wider gap between people and the origins of their food.

"Despite the incredible variety and fulfilment that a career in farming offers, we struggle to attract people to the industry.

"This is an industry that will always need skilled people, and we must do more to communicate the value and potential of a career in agriculture."

Bas Padberg, managing director of Arla Foods UK, warned the shortage of skilled workers is already having tangible effects on British farming, driving up costs and reducing milk production.