All poultry and captive birds must be kept inside across the East Riding of Yorkshire from today following an escalation in the number of cases of bird flu.

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mandatory housing measures follow two further confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 in Norfolk last week.

Last Thursday a second outbreak was announced at premises near Beverley where captive birds were kept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It followed one affecting commercial birds in the same general area earlier this month.

Last Thursday a second outbreak was announced at premises near Beverley where captive birds were kept

The decision was taken by ministers following advice from the UK’s Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss.

Ms Middlemiss said: “There continues to be a growing number of bird flu cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across East Riding of Yorkshire, City of Kingston Upon Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

"We have taken action to try and prevent the further spread of disease and urge bird keepers to comply with the new housing measures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Bird keepers must continue to exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”

Defra said the risk to humans remains very low and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

As well as keeping birds inside, owners have to take extra precautions including keeping feed and bedding inside, cleansing and disinfecting clothing, footwear, equipment and vehicles, and keeping vermin under control.

People should also take measures to keep wild birds away including using bird scarers, foils or streamers to limit the risk of the disease spreading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The virus is typically spread through birds' faeces, mucus and saliva.

The measures are on top of stringent biosecurity measures which have been in force across the area since December 13 as part of the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ).

Over the past few years, the H5N1 virus has come to dominate infections in birds in the Western hemisphere.

The strain has also infected mammals ranging from foxes, otters and seals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent months, it has spread among dairy cattle in the United States leading to cases in farmworkers.

According to the UK Health Safety Agency, infections in the US have been mild with those affected commonly suffering red, sore and discharging eyes (conjunctivitis).

However it led to severe illness in a number of people in Cambodia and more recently in a person in Canada.

The government this month said it had struck a deal for more than 5m doses of a vaccine for a strain of bird flu to ensure the UK is prepared for any possible future pandemic.