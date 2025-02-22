Avian flu hits five premises near Market Weighton

Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 has been confirmed in commercial poultry at five premises near Market Weighton, East Yorkshire.
By Stuart Minting

CountryWeek Editor

Published 22nd Feb 2025

Defra officials said a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone had been declared around each premises and that all poultry on the premises would be humanely culled.

The area between Market Weighton, Pocklington and Holme on Spalding Moor has seen several outbreaks being confirmed in recent weeks.

Officials said highly pathogenic avian influenza had also been confirmed in other captive birds at a premises near Market Weighton.

Bird flu has been confirmed at five farm premises near Market Weighton,.

They added a 3km captive bird (monitoring) controlled zone has been declared surrounding the premises and the affected birds on the premises would be humanely culled.

Following the successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance within the zone around a premises south of Easingwold, in North Yorkshire, the 3km protection zone has been revoked and the area that formed this zone becomes a surveillance zone.

The latest outbreaks come after Yorkshire Wildlife Trust revealed the outbreak was also affecting mute swans at the North Cave Wetlands centre, near Hull.

Defra said Influenza of avian origin has been detected in a small number of grey seals on the Norfolk coast.

