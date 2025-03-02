Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The moves require farmers and keepers to conduct enhanced biosecurity to mitigate the risk of bird flu outbreaks.

Earlier this week, it was announced following successful completion of disease control activities and surveillance in the zone around premises near Nafferton and Beverley, two 3km protection zones had been lifted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Defra also announced highly pathogenic avian influenza had been confirmed in commercial poultry at a premises near Alford, East Lindsay, and a second premises south of Pocklington.

Bird flu control zones have been extended across Yorkshire following further outbreaks.

It said a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone had been declared around each premises and all poultry on the premises would be humanely culled.

Two recent cases near Easingwold, south of Tollerton and Sutton on the Forest, were at a commercial poultry farm and in a small backyard flock, Defra confirmed.

Mandatory housing for poultry remains in force across East Yorkshire, Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, meaning farmers and keepers need to ensure the strictest levels of biosecurity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vice chair of the NFU's poultry board, Will Raw, who runs a poultry farm at Scorton in North Yorkshire, said the easiest way to contain the disease was to house birds and mitigate the risk of commercial birds mixing with wild birds.

He emphasised while free-range birds needed to be housed, owners need to ensure welfare standards for the birds was maintained.

Mr Raw said: "We have things like enrichment we can put inside. We all want happy birds while they're housed."

On Monday, the UK Health Security Agency said a West Midlands farm worker who "had close and prolonged contact with a large number of infected birds", had contracted bird flu, adding the risk to the wider public "continues to be very low" .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK chief veterinary officer, Christine Middlemiss said given the increasing number of cases, the government was taking further action to try and prevent its further spread.

She said: “I urge keepers to check which requirements apply to them while continuing to exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency.”

The protection zone measures apply to all poultry farmers and bird keepers whether they have pet birds, commercial flocks or just a few birds in a backyard flock.

Bird keepers are being advised to consult Defra's interactive map to check if they are impacted.