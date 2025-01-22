Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Government officials have confirmed the HPAI H5N1 strain, highly pathogenic, of avian influenza had been confirmed at the facility south-east of Sutton Park.

They said all poultry on the premises would be humanely culled and mandatory 3km protection and 10km surveillance zones had been declared around the farm, which has not been named but is about eight miles north of York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are numerous poultry farms, including ones specialising in free range hens, in the surrounding area.

Avian Influenza control zones

The Food Standards Agency said bird flu poses a very low risk to UK consumers and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat.

In a 3km protection zone for avian influenza, farmers must follow biosecurity rules, keep poultry and captive birds housed safely, cleanse and disinfect equipment and entry points, footwear, clothing, and vehicles, reduce movements, control vermin and minimise contact between poultry and wild birds.

The outbreak has been confirmed just a day after the same strain was confirmed at another poultry farm, in Shropshire and four days after cases were identified in Lincolnshire and near Pocklington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month control zone restrictions near Beverley were lifted shortly after further outbreaks were identified across East Riding, which was declared part of a regional Avian Influenza Protection Zone with mandatory biosecurity and housing measures covering much of eastern England shortly before Christmas.