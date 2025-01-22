Avian influenza confirmed at farm near Samantha Cameron's family seat
Government officials have confirmed the HPAI H5N1 strain, highly pathogenic, of avian influenza had been confirmed at the facility south-east of Sutton Park.
They said all poultry on the premises would be humanely culled and mandatory 3km protection and 10km surveillance zones had been declared around the farm, which has not been named but is about eight miles north of York.
There are numerous poultry farms, including ones specialising in free range hens, in the surrounding area.
The Food Standards Agency said bird flu poses a very low risk to UK consumers and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat.
In a 3km protection zone for avian influenza, farmers must follow biosecurity rules, keep poultry and captive birds housed safely, cleanse and disinfect equipment and entry points, footwear, clothing, and vehicles, reduce movements, control vermin and minimise contact between poultry and wild birds.
The outbreak has been confirmed just a day after the same strain was confirmed at another poultry farm, in Shropshire and four days after cases were identified in Lincolnshire and near Pocklington.
Earlier this month control zone restrictions near Beverley were lifted shortly after further outbreaks were identified across East Riding, which was declared part of a regional Avian Influenza Protection Zone with mandatory biosecurity and housing measures covering much of eastern England shortly before Christmas.
The Chief Veterinary Officer confirmed this winter’s first case of HPAI H5N5 at a commercial poultry premises near Hornsea on November 5. In October, the government increased the risk level of HPAI H5 in wild birds from low to medium after the strain was detected in a number of wild birds in Great Britain during the autumn.
