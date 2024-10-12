Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like an island at 49m above sea level, for those approaching Bainton from the south on Station Road, the Goole to Bridlington route, there’s no missing a large sign highlighting the village operates the Neighbourhood Watch scheme.

The A-road runs through a largely unremarkable modern residential area, but from many places there’s views of the tower of its most prominent remaining building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominating the village in defiance of being tucked away from the busy road stands the large St Andrew’s Church, which has been likened to the honey-coloured stone Gothic churches of the Cotswolds.

Village Feature on Bainton. St Andrews Church.Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Surrounded by mature trees and a large graveyard, the place of worship has remained largely unchanged since being rebuilt following damage inflicted by Scottish raiders in 1322, with the exception of its spire.

During a £600,000 restoration project that was completed in 2015, early East Riding maps were unearthed which confirmed the church had once had an elegant steeple.

It has been missing from the tower since a fire in 1715, the same year of the Jacobite rebellion, although the two events are not thought to be connected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, despite the missing limb the church has the highest level of protection following its grade I listing alongside the country’s top heritage assets, including York Minster and the Humber Bridge.

Village Feature on Bainton. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

Some locals refer to the church as “the Cathedral of the Wolds”. However, it shares that title with All Saints Church in Pocklington and its dedication to the patron saint of Scotland, fishmongers, gout, singers and spinsters with churches at nearby Ulrome, Middleton on the Wolds, Foston and Hutton Cranswick.

Local historians have suggested this relates to St Wilfrid dispatching missionaries to the settlement, which is six miles south-west of Driffield, in the seventh century from his St Andrew’s base in Northumberland.

Its spacious interior is impressive, featuring windows with a wire-like tracery and a nave with tall arcades and piers reminiscent of Harewood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church’s outstanding feature, in its south aisle, is a tomb with a carved and crocketed canopy above an effigy of medieval knight, Sir Edmund de Mauley, whose family owned the manors of Bainton and nearby Neswick for more than two centuries.

Bainton. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

A steward of the Royal Household under Edward II, the youngest son of the powerful Yorkshire family died whilst fleeing Robert the Bruce’s forces after the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314.

The tomb depicts him wearing armour, with a sword and a shield, a lion, with a dragon-like wyvern, biting the bottom of the shield.

Bainton had another brush with major events two centuries later when Catholic Sir Francis Bigod, of Settrington, led an armed rebellion against King Henry VIII of England and Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Sir Francis’ troops were attacked in Beverley, leading to most of his men being captured, he sought gather reinforcements at Bainton, before being caught and executed.

Beside the church, there are two other designated heritage assets datingt from the early 19th century. The rectory features pinkish-red brick faced with pinkish-yellow mathematical tiles, while the nearby coach house and stables are now used as a store.

A stone’s throw from the heart of the village, off a leafy narrow lane, are other designated assets.

Yorkshire Gardens Trust says the former parkland of Neswick Hall with its boundary plantations provides a good example of “the typical layout of a modest mid-18th century designed landscape”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Used for billeting soldiers during the Second World War, the hall was demolished in 1954.

The late 18th-century and early-mid 19th century stable outbuildings to the south of the hall, now a private house, are listed grade Iisted, as is the nearby mid-19th century Dutch barn.

The 18th-century walled kitchen garden has been restored and the derelict gardens were given an overhaul from 1989 onwards.

The walled garden is divided into two as it was when it was first developed. The lower section is worked as a vegetable and flower garden with glasshouses against the north wall. In the late Victorian period the gardens contained vineries and a peach house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Bainton’s population was just 317 at the 2021 census, it also supports another church, a modern chapel for Methodists, on Dead Lane, which succeeded the small chapel which opened in 1837.

For some 64 years, the small village also boasted its own railway station, on the Selby to Driffield Line, before it fell victim to a cost-cutting drive in 1954.

To the south of the village is Leafield Lane, where there’s a decent children’s playground, near another popular leisure destination, but for adults - a green lane.

The residents of the chain of nearby semi-detached homes are on high alert to report 4x4 vehicles, which have been blamed for serious damage to Oldfield Lane for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as helping with East Riding Council’s consideration over 20mph limits in the old part of the village, the parish council has lobbied for the closure of the green lane following the appearance of ruts around a foot deep becoming commonplace for hundreds of yards.

Residents say the ruts make it difficult for walkers to negotiate a stretch of the green lane which is also part of the Minster Way, a 50-mile route between the minsters of Beverley and York.