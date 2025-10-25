Bedale Hunt: On trail of tradition rooted in rural life

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly 209 years to the day on, dedicated members of the group are re-enacting “a proper day’s traditional hunting”, albeit with the hounds following a scented trail rather than foxes, on farmland beside the River Swale a few miles west of Northallerton.

Members say although invented in the 1980s, trail hunting only replaced traditional fox hunting after it was outlawed in 2004 and represents a legal pastime, deeply rooted and enjoyed by all walks of life in rural communities.

The British Hound Sports Association organised the event to underline its benefits following the Labour government committing to banning trail hunting, saying the sport was "being exploited as a smokescreen to cruelly kill foxes and hares".

Members of the Bedale Hunt trail hunting on the banks of the River Swale, near Northallerton.

Two years ago, responding to a motion to ban trail hunting on North Yorkshire Council’s land, the League Against Cruel Sports said despite the ban, foxes continued to be chased and killed in Yorkshire.

However, members of the hunt say the best interest of animals such as horses and hounds lays at the heart of the pastime. While the pedigree of each of the hounds can be traced back to 1841, hunting represents a “second great career” for retired racehorses or those trained for dressage, eventing or showjumping.

Holly Wilkinson, who has been following the hunt with her family for decades, said trail hunting represented an activity that brought the rural community together over the winter months.

She said: "I’ve been around horses all my life. My dad used to run, cycle and ride beside me and we do get a lot of people doing that with their children.”

Huntsmen ready the hounds to follow the trail of a scented rag.

On a good Saturday meeting for the hunt, there are about 60 riders mounted and most meets have scores of other people following on foot. Neverthless, before the ban on hunting foxes, they say, that number would have been almost double.

Veteran huntsman Richard Tyacke said: "The figures held for most packs until about 2012/13 and then fell due to financial pressures, the cost of keeping horses and lifestle changes, less people willing to have the burden and expense of keeping horses."

They emphasise how costs, such as £75 to shoe horses every six weeks, have mounted up the costs of mounting up. Hunt chairman Paul Hodgson said: "I’ve got lots of friends whose children would rather spend their money on a ski-ing holiday than a hunting subscription. Subscriptions for hunting are generally pretty low compared to other sports, such as football season tickets. Hunting is incredibly cheap, but keeping the horse is very expensive.”

As jets from nearby RAF Leeming drown out the sound of a rider sounding a bugle, we watch a trail being laid along the banks of the river. A mounted rider comes into view, dragging a hunting whip with an attached scented rag along the ground. Joint master of the hunt Belinda Williams said: “Scent is very elusive. This is the whole thing about hunting. Sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad. Every trail is different. If you’re on wet leaves or grass, the temperature of the day. There are so many variables that change the scent.”

A huntsman lays a trail across North Yorkshire farmland using a scented rag tied to his riding whip.

For the purposes of the demonstration the scent being laid is fairly weak to test the hounds. On a typical day’s trail hunting, which lasts four to six hours, participants follow numerous trails, some of them several miles long. Abi Dixon, the groom, who looks after eight horses for the hunt, said while horses were expected to be turned out to a high standard for hunting, physically preparing them for the hunting season began well in advance.

She said: “We build them up slowly. All horses go out for around three months in the summer, they live out full time. Once we begin to get close to the season they come in and start walking, then gradually increase it, trotting, cantering and improve that fitness. They’re all feeling pretty good at the moment, which tells me they are quite fit.”

Hunt supporters say while riding along a fixed trail presents challenges for riders’ horsemanship, the sport is about finding where the trails are. Mr Tyacke said: “When they lay a trail across several miles of country it is natural obstacles that you’re jumping and following. That is why it is so exciting. It can’t be recreated in any other way. As soon as the horses feel it, the tension gets up and it’s exciting and we follow on. That’s the thrill of the sport.”

