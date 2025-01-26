Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Leatham, who farms at Marske in Swaledale and runs the eatTelfit brand for Dales livestock farmers, was speaking after the Office for Environmental Protection (OEP) said progress on improving the natural environment had slowed under the last government, and Labour had not yet done enough to get back on track to meet legal commitments.

The watchdog said Government should “put the wind in the sails” of landscape-wide nature-friendly farming schemes to meet key environment targets, and called for action to deliver nature-friendly farming schemes as well as a focus on agricultural pollution of rivers as well as sewage.

The OEP has released an assessment of progress under the last government, from April 2023 to March 2024, which found it was “largely off track” to meet goals such as halting declines in nature and water quality in England, with progress slowing compared with the previous year.

Swaledale farmer Ben Leatham, who has called for the government to refocus its nature restoration schemes.

The watchdog’s chairwoman Dame Glenys Stacey said there were still opportunities for the new Government to get back on track, but warned it would require it to act “urgently and decisively” to meet looming targets such as halting declines in species by 2030.

She welcomed moves by Labour to end the use of bee-harming pesticides, legislation targeting water companies, and revising the environmental improvement plan released under the Tories.

Asked if she was concerned that farmers lacked confidence in the Government, Dame Glenys said: “We can see that with tractors in the streets of Westminster, Oxford and elsewhere, relationships are at a low ebb, but so much is at stake.”

Martin Lines, chief executive of the Nature Friendly Farming Network, said: “The OEP’s assessment is a timely reminder that ambitious nature-friendly farming schemes are absolutely vital to meet our environmental and climate targets. They’re also key financial lifelines for farmers, who are best placed to do the heavy environmental lifting required.”

Mr Leatham said while the government’s initiatives were admirable, they missed a focus on regenerative farming and soil health. He said: “The government should be more supportive of businesses that intend to operate through mob grazing practices. Those that focus on building soil heath through the use of composts and biological systems.