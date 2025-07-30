Bid to designate Yorkshire Wolds as area of outstanding natural beauty
A bid for it to be officially designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) has been supported by the Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority.
Members of its executive board gave their support to plans that would give the area stronger legal protection covering development and conservation.
Now Natural England will consider feedback following a public consultation before deciding whether to ask the government to make the designation.
Hull and East Yorkshire Mayor Luke Campbell asked whether the designation would protect the area from solar farms construction. East Riding of Yorkshire Council had already said it supported the idea.
Stephen Hunt, director of planning and development at East Riding Council, said: “It does raise the bar for new developments in terms of what would be allowed.”
