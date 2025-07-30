Bid to designate Yorkshire Wolds as area of outstanding natural beauty

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A bid for it to be officially designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) has been supported by the Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Members of its executive board gave their support to plans that would give the area stronger legal protection covering development and conservation.

Now Natural England will consider feedback following a public consultation before deciding whether to ask the government to make the designation.

Autumn colours and the deserted medievel village of Wharram Percy in the Yorkshire Wolds. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Hull and East Yorkshire Mayor Luke Campbell asked whether the designation would protect the area from solar farms construction. East Riding of Yorkshire Council had already said it supported the idea.