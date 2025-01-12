Bin collections remind me of why I'm slowly turning into my former boss - Julian Norton

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I wish people would squash them down, I muttered under my breath. It only took a few minutes to reduce the pile to a flattened fraction of its former self with some vigorous stomping, leaving me pleased with what I had achieved in the short gap between consultations.

I did, however, experience the unsettling feeling that I was turning into my former boss, in the way you sometimes find yourself sounding like your Dad.

The said boss was extremely aware of cost-cutting and took every opportunity to keep practice outgoings to an absolute minimum.

Julian Norton, The Yorkshire Vet

Although our workload was increasing, he flatly refused to pay for another waste bin for our expanding rubbish. Consequently, every Monday afternoon, just before bin collection, there was a ritual to be performed.

“Can you hold the ladder whilst I climb in?” he’d say and, like all good junior assistants, I’d oblige. It is hard to describe the scene adequately.

A senior vet, smartly dressed in shirt and tie, would scale the step ladder, held by me- or sometimes a nurse if I was too busy- and clamber into the large metal wheelie bin at the back of the practice.

Then followed several minutes of jumping up and down, a bit like treading grapes for wine, which allowed the addition of extra rubbish (at no extra cost) to the previously full bin.

The process was somewhat humiliating for a senior professional, I thought, but was remarkably effective. Beads of sweat would appear and roll down his increasingly red forehead and face in his bid to get his monies-worth.

But then one fateful afternoon, the bin-men arrived a few minutes early.

We heard the tell-tale beeping associated with the reversing of a large waste-collection vehicle, but it was too late. Up to his waist (waste?) and deep in the bin, there was no time to escape.

“What are you doing in the bin?” asked the bin man, quite indignant that a human was on top of the waste.

“I’m squashing it down,” blurted out my boss, his face now even redder as defiance added to the flush of exertion.

“Well you can’t do that. It’s our bin and people are not allowed in bins. Rubbish and only rubbish.”

“I can. It’s my bin and I pay for it. And you can’t stop me from squashing it down,” said the senior vet (or words to that effect.)

A heated debate followed. I kept quiet. This was not my battle and I quickly tried to evaluate both sides of the argument.

I can’t remember exactly how the exchange played put, but the arrival of a large lorry which grabbed the bin and slowly inverted its contents before squashing it even further into a tiny cube meant that the veterinary surgeon had to make a quick exit to avoid being compressed himself. In any case, evening surgery was looming and he couldn’t miss that.

In those days, of course, there was much less awareness of recycling cardboard and other things. In retrospect, I really wish we had been able to do more, because there was a lot of cardboard back in those days.

There was also much more hands-on work from the vets. We’d all pick up a brush or the hoover to help tidy up at the end of a busy day, just as anyone standing near a ringing phone would pick it up. Now, it’s not always the case.

It’s a shame in some ways and we should all chip in and help where and when we can.