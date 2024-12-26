Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With migratory birds forecast to increase the likelihood of the cases of this winter, animal health experts say it is vital to ensure all biosecurity measures are implemented.

Animal Health and Plant Agency maps show East Riding of Yorkshire, Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Suffolk included in an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, which was established to mitigate the risk of further outbreaks.

This means it is a legal requirement for all bird keepers within the zone to "mitigate the risk of further outbreaks of the disease” and to follow strict biosecurity measures to help protect their flocks, of whatever type or size.

Bird flu has been found on a farm near Beverley.

This does not include a requirement to house birds, unless you are also in a 3km protection zone, such as one agency maps show centres near Beswick, between Driffield and Beverley, following an an outbreak of the H5N1 strain on a farm, where all poultry have been culled and from which a 10km surveillance zone was also declared.

It comes just weeks after a 3km protection zone surrounding a farm near Hornsea which saw a similar outbreak of the H5N5 strain of bird flu.

Defra says mandatory biosecurity measures are being kept under constant review and that the risk to human health remains very low. Properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat, Defra said.

Christine Middlemiss, the UK's chief veterinary officer, said: "This means that all bird keepers in these areas must take enhanced biosecurity actions now to both help prevent disease getting in to flocks and stop it spreading any further.

"Bird keepers must exercise robust biosecurity measures, remain alert for any signs of disease and report suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency."

Aled Edwards, head of field delivery at Animal and Plant Health Agency, said its scientists, vets and field teams were "working hard to help tackle the spread of avian influenza and ensure bird keepers are kept up to date and supported".

Julian Sparrey, of animal health firm Livetec Systems, says one of the highest risk points for disease entering a shed is via human movement. “Most know that human biosecurity is crucial, but it’s got to be done properly, or there’s no point in doing it at all,” he said. “You can’t just wash your boots down in disinfectant, you need to change into clean boots and overalls, without contaminating them in the process, to be effective.”

