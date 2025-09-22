Birdwatching: A welcome visitor driven off course

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been a number of other inland sightings of them across Britain, no doubt birds driven off course by powerful weather depressions sweeping across the Atlantic.

Grey phalaropes spend the summer around pools on the tundra ranging from Alaska to the Canadian Arctic islands.

In the autumn many of them migrate south across the Arctic to warmer seas and it is at this time they are vulnerable to gales blowing them off course.

Red phalarope in the water, small wader, this grey phalarope breeds in the Arctic regions

They have dense plumage which enables them to float buoyantly but can be a handicap in really rough seas forcing them inshore or even inland.

The Grey phalaropes is an unusual bird in a number of ways. Although classed as a wader it spends far more time in the winter swimming in the ocean than feeding on land.

It is an excellent swimmer, helped by lobed toes to assist propulsion.

In winter the grey phalaropoe's plumage is a mix of black and grey the same as the other phalarope we see here, the red-necked, which can make it difficult to tell the two species apart.

But in summer it is a different story when the grey phalarope's plumage is a mix of black cap, white cheeks, and rich chestnut underparts.

Like other Arctic waders such as the dotterel, it is the female grey phalarope that is the bigger and brighter bird and she lives like a male apart from laying eggs.

She is the first to arrive back to establish a territory, court the smaller male when he turns up, then leave him to rear the young. If there is another spare male around she will repeat the process with him.

The grey phalarope also has an extraordinary way of feeding, spinning round in the water to bring small creatures to the surface. It goes clockwise, then anti-clockwise, bending forwards without slowing down to snatch up the food it has disturbed.

Other sightings across the region include a juvenile dotterel on Burbage Moor, South Yorkshire.

The first short-eared owls and pink-footed geese of the autumn were seen on the Yorkshire coast while two cranes were at the Welwick YWT reserve on the Humber,