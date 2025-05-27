Birdwatching: An influx of hobbies, renowned for their flying skills

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At one time you had to go to wooded heathlands to find them, with Thorne and Hatfield Moors in South Yorkshire the prime locations. But over the past 25 years numbers have increased.

They are slate-blue birds, finely streaked below and with a black moustache and white cheek like a peregrine's. Under their tail and on their thighs they are bright red. They have long curved narrow wings, and can be mistaken for a swift, especially when flying towards you.

Hobbies are renowned for their flying skills, so much so that they are capable of catching a swift on the wing. But, until they have young to feed, much of their time is spent taking flying beetles and, as the weather grows warmer, dragonflies. They catch these in their talons and then, while still in flight, peel off the outer casing before transferring the rest to their beaks,

Eurasian hobby (Falco subbuteo) in its natural environment

They are rather silent birds when hunting but if a pair are feeding young they make a high-pitched ‘kew kew kew’ call making it easier to find them in July and August

There has also been an arrival of a rarer vagrant, red-footed falcons with around 20 seen in South-East England including nine at one site in Norfolk.

Birders will be looking out for these among hobbies, especially on Thorne Moors where there have been several previous records. Both species share a liking for large flying insects so both are drawn to wetland areas and open country.

The male is mostly slate-grey but rusty red under the tail and, like the hobby, bright red legs. It can hover like a kestrel but often sits on telephone wires before dropping down to feed on insects – I watched one doing this near Sherburn-in Elmet.

Red-footed falcons breed in colonies from Eastern Europe to Mongolia and winter in South Africa. They are listed as of conservation concern across their range due to habitat degradation and lack of prey. They are thought to take a more westerly migration route in spring.

As a result sightings have steadily increased in the UK, so much so that at the end of 2005 it was decided that red-footed falcon sightings should no longer be considered by the British Birds Rarities Committee.