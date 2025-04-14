Birdwatching: Doff your hat to the returning blackcaps and their distinctive song

A loud burst of song from a Blackcap deep in the undergrowth is a sign that Spring has finally arrived.
By Bill Teale
Published 14th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST

It is a lovely sound, so much so that this bird is also known as the northern

nightingale while the males have a smart black cap and the females a chestnut cap.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The song is unmistakable, at least until the arrival of Garden warblers in a week or two when it becomes difficult to tell the two apart..

Perching male Eurasian blackcap or Sylvia atricapilla in spring forestPerching male Eurasian blackcap or Sylvia atricapilla in spring forest
Perching male Eurasian blackcap or Sylvia atricapilla in spring forest

The songs are so similar that the two species respond to the other, with the Blackcaps dominating and trying to chase Garden warblers out of their territories.

However they are totally different in appearance, the Blackcap's smart plumage contrasts with the Garden warbler's undistinguished dull brown colour.

Blackcaps are a woodland warbler and frequent mature deciduous or mixed woodland, Now that the population is high they are also found in overgrown hedgerows and urban settings, especially where there is scrubby ground with brambles growing on it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just now the male Blackcap constructs several cock nests which he will show to any pasing female until one decides to stay and line it,

Egg laying soon follows and thanks to global warming is much earlier than in the past- in 2004 it was 15 days earlier compared with 20 years previously.

There are advantages with the earlier start which enables more Blackcaps to successfully fledge a second brood each season.

As a result numbers have risen steadily since the 1970s and there is now an estimated population of 1.1 million pairs here each summer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In addition there are increasing numbers of European blackcaps spending the winter here so that the blackcap is now a year-round resident in many areas.

Other warblers to listen out for are the first returning sedge and reed warblers

while the arrival of wheatears on their way back to breeding sites on the moors can be expected any day.

Birds moving through the region have included several ospreys on their way to breeding sites further north while several black redstarts have been seen along the Yorkshire coast,

Related topics:SpringBirdsYorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice