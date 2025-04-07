Birdwatching: Rare chance to see Slavonian grebe in plume

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But with fewer than 40 breeding pairs scattered across remote lochs in the Scottish Highlands most birders never get the chance to see one in its summer plumage-until now.

A Slavonian grebe, present on the St Aidans reserve, is now approaching full summer plumage with chestnut flanks and bright ruby-red eyes while , as a final flourish,.golden plumes flare out on either side of its matt brown head.

Even better, the Slavonian grebe is on the same reedbed as equally attractive and rare black-necked grebes, also in summer plumage.

Horned or Slavonian Grebe (Podiceps auritus)

The Slavonian grebe has been present at St Aidans for several months but for most of that time has been in black and white winter plumage, resembling a guillemot more than a grebe.

It has only been in the last month or so that its plumage has started to change. to its brightly coloured summer outfit.

This is the second time this has happened at St Aidan's. In 2021 a Slavonian grebe was present on the reserve from January until March and was just short of reaching full summer plumage when it left on April 17.

Many birders, especially photographers, will be hoping that this bird will stay until it reaches its full summer transformation- it does not look as if there is long to wait

St Aidan's is also well known for its black-necked grebes which first started breeding in the area over 20 years ago. They are also a striking sight in summer plumage with a black head and neck, and a fan of ochre-coloured feathers extending behind the eyes.

Black-necked grebes breed over a wide area but the traditional stronghold remains at the Woolston Eyes reserve in Cheshire. St Aidan's and other Yorkshire sites hold about a quarter of the UK population of between 40 and 80 pairs a year so are of increasing importance.