Birdwatching: Reed all about the bearded tits on our reserves

You may have to wait for a while but eventually a small party of them will emerge from the depths of the reeds and fly off before dropping into cover again.

At this time of year, as the weather grows colder, there are sometimes flocks of bearded tits flying high above the reeds at breeding sites such as the RSPB's Blacktoft Sands reserve on the Humber.

Some will drop back into the reeds again but others leave the site and, travelling in pairs, can travel long distances.

Bearded Tit (Panurus biarmicus)

Bearded tits ringed at Blacktoft Sands were subsequently seen at the Leighton Moss reserve in Lancashire while birds ringed in the UK have been recorded in Germany and the Netherlands.

There has been much discussion about what prompts these irruptions.

Bearded tits can have several large broods of young a year and it could be that this puts pressure on food resources and forces some of them to move elsewhere,

Blacktoft Sands had a record breeding season last year with 120 pairs producing 500 young, more than double the breeding success of previous years and bearded tits are also breeding at Fairburn Ings and St Aidan's and Old Moor among other places.

They have expanded north as winters have continued to be mild and, remarkably, their largest stronghold in this country is now on the Tay estuary in Scotland.

At this time of year bearded tits switch their diet from insects to seeds, mainly phragmites reed seeds but also those from grasses and sedge,

It has been discovered that they often have dozens of small stones in their stomachs to help them grind up the reed seeds and digest them.

Despite thriving in reedbeds as far north as Scotland bearded tits are vulnerable to a sudden cold snap which covers the reedheads on which they rely with ice,

In December 2011 at Blacktoft Sands the population fell in just two days from between 250 and 300 to no more than 50 as the birds, deprived of food, starved to death.

But, as illustrated by last year's breeding success at Blacktoft, numbers can quickly bounce back.

Bearded tits are attractive birds, the males with a lavender coloured head and fierce looking black moustache while both sexes have orange black-streaked bodies.

Most birders know them best as bearded tits but in some books they are referred to as bearded reedlings and this is, in fact, a more accurate name.

They do look like rather exotic long-tailed tits but they are not tits at all but members of the mainly Asian family of babblers