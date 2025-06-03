Birdwatching: The best time to see the elusive bittern

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But seeing one of these shy and elusive birds is much more of a challenge as its brown plumage with dark streaks enables it to blend in perfectly with the surrounding reeds.

But from now on there are more opportunities for sightings of female bitterns making provisioning flights to their nests

The flights can be quite lengthy as the females- males play no part in rearing the young- head off to catch small fish and invertebrates to bring back for the young.

Bittern hunting prey in the shallow water during a spring afternoon.

They can be seen at any time of the day but the favourite times seem to be around 10am and 2pm.

Often the first indication is a flock of gulls mobbing something. Then a stockily built, medium sized bird with broad rounded wings comes into view, flying steadily with a few quick wing beats, sometimes low over the reeds before dropping out of view.

The number of booming males in a reedbed is the method used to estimate how many pairs of bitterns are on a particular site as each male has a slightly different boom.

Once the females begin provisioning flights these are checked and if there are four 'in and out' flights to a particular area in a four-hour period this is regarded as confirmation of a bittern nest.

For those still waiting for a good view of a bittern, a combination of patience,careful observation and a little luck should eventually be rewarded.

The chances are improving each year as bittern numbers steadily increase.

The results from last year's joint bittern survey by the RSPB and Natural England saw 283 booming males, a 20 per cent increase on the previous year and the biggest jump in numbers since monitoring began in 1990.

There were also reports of booming males from 12 new sites and it will be exciting to see if this positive trend continues this year.

Some of the later summer migrants have started to arrive with the first honey buzzards reported back at the Wykeham Forest Raptor Viewpoint near Scarborough- three including two males were seen there last week.

An immature White-tailed eagle was seen near Commondale on the North York Moors.