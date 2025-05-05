Birdwatching: The warbler that is reeling in the years

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It gets its name from its strange song, although among birdwatchers it is often shortened to 'gropper' which is rather a shame.

It is an inconspicuous bird with streaky olive-brown plumage and spends much of its time lurking under reeds or bramble bushes.

Only when it is singing will it sometimes climb into full view.

A common grasshopper warbler (Locustella naevia).

The song is remarkable, going on and on like an angler's reel, in fact the song is usually described as reeling.

Other comparisons have been made to, of course, a grasshopper, cricket, or a weak bell on an alarm clock.

The song is actually very even but seems to rise and fall as the bird turns its head from side to side while at other times it sounds like nothing more than a faint buzz.

For many of us who are advancing in years whose hearing not as sharp as it was, the high pitched song is impossible to hear and it is frustrating when those around you are constantly telling you- 'there it goes again'.

I was therefore delighted last year when, after acquiring some new hearing aids, to be able to hear not one, but two grasshopper warblers and repeated this success last week, both hearing and seeing one at the St Aidan's reserve where three are present.

The next few weeks are the best time to listen because, like many birds, it sings less often when it has a mate.

Another warbler that reels is the Savi's, a much rarer visitor to our shores, although in recent years records have become more frequent,

Its reel is faster and lower-pitched than that of the Grasshopper warbler.

With the changes in climate and increase in UK wetlands there is the chance that the Savi's warbler might expand its range and become a regular summer visitor.

In the summer of 2011 three were present in the reedbed at the Blacktoft Sands reserve near Goole although breeding was never confirmed,

Warm southerly winds this week brought more Spring migrants including the first Swifts, hobbies and Garden warblers.

