Birdwatching: Thrushes are taking their time to arrive

It looks as if many of the Fieldfares and Redwings are still feasting on the abundant berry crop in Scandinavia and will be arriving here later than usual.

Fieldfares reach here after 15 to 20 hours of continuous flight and head straight for the orange berries of the sea-buckthorn growing in the sand dunes.

They will gradually spread westwards as more of them arrive until they are in most of the British Isles- at their peak there will be three quarters of a million of them here.

Fieldfares are about the size of mistie thrushes but more colourful with a grey head, rich chestnut coloured back and grey rump which is very noticeable in flight.

They are orange under the throat and with a boldly spotted breast.

The Redwings are very different, about the same size as a songthrush but easily distinguished by a creamy white stripe over their eye.

In flight they reveal their most remarkable feature, a blood red flash under the wing where it joins the body. This is sometimes visible when they are perched.

The Redwing's best known call is a long thin seep-eep heard from overhead as they fly on migration at night.

Redwings and fieldfares often arrive here along with Scandinavian song thrushes and blackbirds, also some ring ouzels with several of these reported on the Yorkshire coast in recent days.

Other sightings on the coast have included more Yellow-browed warblers, snow buntings and twite in several places including flocks of 17 plus at Flamborough Head and 15 at Spurn.

There was also a Northern bullfinch at Flamborough ,noticeably larger, longer and plumper than the indigenous British birds. Another, a male, was seen at Port Mulgrave

The Northern bullfinch has an unusual call, likened by some to the sound of a child's toy trumpet and they are thought to come here from northern Russia,