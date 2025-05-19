Students display cattle at Bishop Burton College's Stock Skills event. All photos courtesy of Adam Fanthorpe

Students shone with a display of dedication and industry excellence at Bishop Burton College’s flagship Stock Skills event.

The competition showcases the specialist knowledge and practical skills of the college’s agriculture and equine students.

Designed to replicate the demands of a major country show, Stock Skills gives students vital experience in livestock preparation, grooming, clipping, feeding and handling, as well as personal presentation and professional conduct.

This year’s event saw students competing in cattle, sheep and equine classes, where they were judged by industry professionals on their animal's condition, their handling skills and their depth of subject knowledge.

Students gained vital experience preparing their animals for the competition.

First held in 1961, Stock Skills is the oldest competition of its kind in the country, and remains a core part of Bishop Burton’s commitment to real-world, career-focused learning.

Held on the college’s campus near Beverley, the event drew family, friends, industry representatives and dignitaries, all keen to see the next generation of rural professionals in action.

The college is home to a 360-hectare commercial farm, cutting-edge agri-tech facilities and a world-class equestrian centre.

Danny Metters, Principal and CEO, said: “Stock Skills is an important celebration of student progress that brings together the theoretical underpinning and practical skills associated with their specialist areas of cattle, sheep and equine.

Stock Skills entries were judged by industry professionals.

“They’re able to display their understanding of the species they’re handling and their welfare, as well as the practical skills they’ve developed that are needed to succeed in industry.

“To be able to showcase our agricultural and equine offer in this way, it’s important we continue to have excellent industry links that represent who we are as an organisation – one that’s steeped in history, as we celebrate our 70th anniversary.

“One of the college values is ‘enjoyment’, and this event is the epitome of that, with students, staff, stakeholders and guests all coming together to celebrate Stock Skills on our amazing campus.