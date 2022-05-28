Bishop Wilton Show will celebrate 125 years next year since it started as a flower show in a tent in the village school yard. One of the county’s smaller shows, Bishop Wilton that takes place on Saturday 16 July, still attracts over 2,000 and maintains its agricultural show status with sheep classes, sheep shearing and a cattle display as well as hay classes.

Ed Hutchinson is Bishop Wilton born and raised and said he has been attending or involved with the organisation of the show ever since he was old enough to remember.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There’s a farmer in us all really and the sheep and crops and horticulture classes have always appealed with everything from really good samples of hay to sticks of rhubarb and spring onions. If anything, people are now becoming more interested than ever in how things are grown.”

Bishop Wilton Show

Ed has also seen the movement of the show ground three times during his life, and he said he has also seen how the show has developed particularly in more recent times.

“I remember coming to Bishop Wilton Show from being a little lad. I came on to the committee at 25 years old and was show secretary for 16 years.

“The show is now at a fabulous location on Mike and Kate Stringer’s farm, part of Garrowby Estate. As it is higher up on Garrowby Hill the site is a lot better for drainage and offers the beauty of huge views of the Yorkshire Wolds.

“Bishop Wilton Show has always adapted to the people who come while sticking to its core of the agricultural community. It still has that rural bias with sheep and sheep shearing and a few cattle but it also brings in main ring attractions that those coming for a day out are delighted to see, such as the Knights of Nottingham who are back this year."

It was 40 years ago that saw the start of the Yorkshire Wolds Half Marathon which starts and finishes on the showground for over 180 runners. The running community has always been a part of the show since then thanks to Andrew Farnsworth. It’s a tough course.

Rob Willoughby of nearby Millington has been show chairman for the past seven years and has been involved with it for 25 years. Rob said there is an emphasis on ensuring that post-pandemic the sheep classes are being maintained.

“In a way we are having to build the sheep entries up once more after two years without a show and it looks like we are doing just that as the classes look as though they will be well subscribed. We are also looking to encourage more cattle entries too. The more we can get the better."

Rob said that one of his favourite parts of the show is the build-up to the day.

“That week prior to the show when the showground is coming together is an exciting and fun time because everyone is working as one towards getting it on.

“We are always looking for more help and having everyone turn up to give their little bit towards it is just as important as anything else.

“People don’t need to be around all the time or necessarily have to be a committee member but just give a bit of time."

Rufus Pilgrim is the new show secretary, having taken over from Ed three years ago. Rufus said he has been the most underused show secretary in the history of the show so far.

“Due to Covid restrictions I’ve only been show secretary for one show in three years. I’ve only lived in Bishop Wilton since 2018 but I already know just how unique and important this show is to everyone. There is a very real community spirit that has maintained the show’s agricultural roots.

“We have so many people involved, from Jane Mortimer and Sarah Hughes who run the equine classes to local vet Andrew Moll of Wicstun Vets who is involved in the dog classes. Local sheep farmer Chris Dale of Skirpenbeck took part in 2019. Dave Lee our show director who is also a local agricultural contractor and Bob Sefton who is now retired have been involved for many years.

“We are also very fortunate to have the backing of Lord Halifax, who owns the showground, and the next generation coming up with members of the local young farmers clubs playing their part on the committee."

Rufus said that Bishop Wilton Show, which follows on the day after the Great Yorkshire Show, offers something quite different to the huge event at Harrogate.