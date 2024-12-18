Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defra revised the restricted zone after two bovines were confirmed positive in North Yorkshire after being traced from a premises in Leicestershire.

The premises is under restriction and other animals on the premises will be tested to ensure there has been no local transmission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While movements within the zone are permitted, susceptible animals cannot be moved out of the zone without a specific licence, and a general licence to move animals to designated abattoirs is also available.

The restriction zone for bluetongue disease has been extended to include York and parts of North Yorkshire.

After the confirmation of 175 cases, the restricted zone and infected area stretches from the southern border of the North York Moors National Park, between Thirsk and Scarborough, to the South Coast near Bournemouth.

The restricted zone has been extended to cover all, or parts, of 25 counties and two city authorities, including all land from the North Sea to just west of York and east of Selby and Doncaster.

Parts of Yorkshire have face restricted movements since early September following a report of clinical suspicion in a bull on a premises near Withernsea, East Riding of Yorkshire of bluetongue and a 20km temporary control zone being declared.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defra has permitted the use of three unauthorised bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) vaccines within the United Kingdom, subject to licence.

Ripon-based Bishopton Veterinary Services has issued advice that unlike the authorised vaccines for other BTV serotypes, the BTV-3 vaccines claim to reduce viraemia rather than prevent it.

A statement on its website reads: “This means they may not prevent your animals from being infected or infectious, but (depending on the vaccine) their claims include reduction or prevention of clinical signs experienced or mortality. For this reason, all movement controls and trade restrictions still apply to vaccinated animals.”

BTV-3 has rapidly spread across Europe and officials have highlighted a risk remains when importing animals from countries close to where disease is present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is caused by a virus that is primarily transmitted by certain species of biting midges. It affects ruminants, such as cattle, goats, sheep and deer, and camelids, such as alpacas and llamas.

As such, Beverley Christmas market's reindeer parade in early December was cancelled as the event fell within the restriction zone.

Bluetongue does not affect people or food safety, but outbreaks can result in prolonged animal movement and trade restrictions.

The impacts on susceptible animals can vary greatly – some show few clinical signs, for others it can cause productivity issues such as reduced milk yield or reproductive losses, while the most severe cases can be fatal for infected animals.