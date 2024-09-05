Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Devonshire Group, which incorporates the charities, businesses and estates in the care of the Devonshire family, including Chatsworth in Derbyshire and the Bolton Abbey Estate in North Yorkshire, says the opportunity to rent one of three of its farms provides once-in-a-generation opportunities for experienced or prospective farmers.

The largest of the farms, Home Farm, is a 206 acre, south -facing cattle and sheep unit within the village of Halton East, which is being marketed for an annual rent of £35,000-£40,000.

The other two farms offer greater scope for smaller scale operators who wish to farm alongside alternative careers, or who wish to take advantage of the opportunities for diversification into agri-tourism.

Home Farm on the Bolton Castle estate

Gamsworth Farm, on the banks of the River Wharfe, offers 58 acres, while Noska Farm on the edge of Barden Fell and offers 64 acres of land, and are being marketed by agency Savills at £27,500 per annum and £20,000 per annum respectively, with the latter available as a whole or in two lots.

David Barrett, estate manager for the Bolton Abbey Estate, said: “It is uncommon for a farm to become available to rent on Bolton Abbey Estate and so the prospect of bringing three to market at once is even more remarkable.

“The size, location, buildings and land of the three holdings each offers something different for prospective tenants be they established farmers seeking to expand their operations, new entrants looking for their first foray into farming or more of a lifestyle interest.

“Home Farm is particularly suited to a commercial operation, but all three provide exceptional scope for diversification and development for agri-tourism or other commercial uses, and we are looking forward to working closely with the new tenants to support their ambitions and the farms’ long-term futures.”

The farms’ locations afford them significant potential for conversion of the traditional buildings to alternative uses and, to give confidence to those who may wish to exploit these opportunities, and the Devonshire Group is willing to extend long term leases and consider the possibility of entering joint venture agreements, a spokesman said.

The Bolton Castle Estate encompasses 30,000 acres of countryside, including moors, rivers, woodlands and farmland, and is sustainably managed and environmentally sensitive to protect its future and to encourage the diversity of wildlife and other inhabitants to flourish upon its land.

There are already 48 tenants farmers and around 80 rural business, and the estate is home to four sites of special scientific interest (SSSI’s) which are recognised for their unique habitats which support several breeding bird populations.

Matthew Watson, director for Savills rural management, said: “The flexible approach adopted by the Devonshire Group relating to the long-term lettings of these farms will, we envisage, encourage a wide range of people to come forward with creative ideas and innovative business plans for these exciting and once in a lifetime opportunities on the Bolton Abbey Estate.”