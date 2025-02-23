Bridlington and The Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst hits out at 'Labour war on countryside’ over shotgun licence proposals

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bridlington and The Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst, who was among a group of Westminster politicians from the region who earlier this month condemned a decision to hike shotgun license renewal fees by 257 per cent for piling more financial pressure on farmers, said “Labour’s war on the countryside is only just getting started”.

He was responding to Policing Minister and Hull North and Cottingham MP Dame Diana Johnson announcing that the Government wanted to align the rules for firearms and shotguns. Licensing requirements are more stringent for the 140,000 firearm owners in the UK than they are for the 610,000 shotgun owners.

The latest Home Office figures show tens of thousands of people in Yorkshire, many of whom are farmers, hold a firearm or shotgun certificate. As of March last year, North Yorkshire had the highest rate of firearms ownership in the UK, with 3,035 certificates per 100,000 people and the third highest shotgun ownership rate at 5,759 licences per 100,000 residents.

Proposed changes to shotgun licences have sparked concerns for farmers.

Under the changes, applicants would have to show good reason for owning a shotgun, every gun would be licensed separately, the purchase and holding of ammunition would be limited, alongside further restrictions around where shotguns could be stored. A Home Office spokesperson said: “Protecting the public is our priority and it is right that we keep legislation on firearms under constant review and make changes whenever necessary. We know that the delays within the firearms system can be burdensome for farming communities and the recent increase in fees will be used directly to make improvements for its users.”

Dame Diana said in light of recent tragic shootings in Keyham and the Isle of Skye by shotgun owners, the Government would consult on the issue later in the year. She wrote it was “right to look again at the differences in the controls and to consider whether changes should be made to better protect the public”.

However, Countryside campaigners have claimed further shotgun ownership restrictions would amount to another attack on farmers and rural workers by making a tool needed for their work more expensive, limited and bureaucratic.

It is nearly eight years since an 83-year-old farmer from Wilberfoss in East Yorkshire was found not guilty after being taken to court for discharging a double-barrel shotgun on a Bradford man who was lamping with a dog on his property. In 2022, a court heard a livestock farmer from the Eden Valley, beside the Yorkshire Dales National Park, had told police that a shotgun found under his bed was for “security purposes”.

A move to align the rules for firearms and shotguns have sparked further concerns for farmers.