Britain's youngest shepherdess 'over the moon' at the birth of five lambs

Britain's youngest shepherdess is "over the moon" after welcoming five newborn lambs into her very own little flock.

Budding farmer Isla Hare, aged seven, welcomed the lambs into her growing flock of eleven which includes five ewes and a tup.

The newborn female pedigree Ryeland lambs which she named Fliss, Floss, Frankie, Flair, and Francesca were conceived by her ewes.

The lambs came after Isla was given ewes Lilly and Betty for her sixth birthday. Little Isla said she "loves everything" about her latest newborn editions.

Isla winning at Kilnsey Show when she was just five.

She also said: "Whenever I go over to them they always snuggle into me."

Speaking about the birth of the lambs, Isla's mum, Helen, 34, said: "She is over the moon and has been hands on keeping them healthy and well. As they are pedigree Ryelands, any born this year need to start with F."

Ryeland lambs born in 2025 are to be named with the letter F according the Ryeland Flock Book Society.

The mother-of-three, who is a primary school teacher, said it was Isla's "first time" being involved in lambing explaining "she was very emotional and helpful".

The first two Fliss and Floss who were born on February 19 came as an early birthday present for Isla who turned seven just two days after they were born.

Since then Isla has welcomed Frankie and Flair on March 8 and Francesca on March 10. The lambs where born at Lane End Farm in Bradford.

Helen explained how Isla, from Bradford, whose family raise beef cattle at New Church Farm has managed to start her own flock of sheep.

"At five years old Isla asked for her own sheep for her birthday," said Helen. "She had shown her Dad's cousin Sally's sheep at agricultural shows and thoroughly enjoyed it."

At four years old Isla won her first award when showing sheep which involves presenting the animal proudly to a set of judges.

Helen then said: "However, we agreed she could have a few of her own for her birthday. With a request like that, how could we say no?"

For Isla's sixth birthday Helen and husband Thomas, 40, agreed she could choose two sheep to start her flock.

Helen said: "Off we went to multiple markets finding a breed that was friendly, hardy and most of all super cute. She fell in love with coloured Ryelands and she purchased her first two, who she named Betty and Lily.

"She adored the girls and Betty had two lambs with her who we registered and reared.”

Isla continued her show women success during the summer when she finally got to show her very own lambs and came first in the ram lamb class at Otley Show.

Helen said Isla "was over the moon", but the bathing and the trimming before the shows was always her favourite. Helen then bought a ram named Yoshi and two more girls for Isla's flock.

She said: "She started with two sheep. She now has five ewes, a tup and the five lambs.

Helen said Isla is very hands on with animals and enjoys feeding and looking after them.

She is also an "avid" reader of Farmers Guardian reader alongside her grandad.

Helen said: "She'll read it with grandad and come back and tell me what kind of nutrition we need to give her sheep. She's definitely a mini-farmer."

Isla said he favorite thing about the sheep is when she gives them a "scratch" and they "wiggle their tales".