British Horseracing Authority warns proposed betting tax changes will hit Yorkshire hard

While Doncaster’s four-day St Leger meeting will go ahead from September 11, fixtures which had been set to take place the previous day have been rescheduled by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) due to the one-day strike.

The industrial action from the traditionally conservative industry has been sparked by a Government proposal to increase the 15 per cent tax rate on horseracing bets to align it with online gambling and casinos, which pay a 21 per cent tax rate. A spokesperson for the Treasury said the UK's gambling tax system was "outdated and inconsistent". He added: "It is not about increasing or decreasing rates, and we welcome views from all stakeholders including businesses, trade bodies, the third sector and individuals."

In 2020, a Sheffield Hallam University study of the industry’s impact on the region found it boosted the economy annually by more than £300m while supporting 3,628 full-time equivalent jobs, more than three-quarters of which were likely to be in rural areas.

The BHA has concluded horseracing towns such as Middleham will bear the brunt of the proposed betting tax hike.

It found there were 87 licensed trainers in Yorkshire who had more than 2,400 horses in training.

The BHA analysis of the proposed tax hike found Yorkshire would suffer a £36.5 million economic hit in the first five years, with 344 jobs being put at risk in the first year - from trainers and stable staff to local pub owners and hospitality workers.

Alongside the impact on Yorkshire’s eight racecourses from Doncaster to Beverley to Catterick, the BHA says its analysis shows traditional horseracing centres such as Middleham and Malton would bear the brunt of the tax change.

BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea told Country Post: “We see it as an unprecedented threat. We’ve done economic analysis of what we believe the impact will be of harmonising tax between horseracing betting and online casinos, and this shows in year one alone it would lead to around a £66m loss of revenue for the industry and put at risk around 2,700 jobs.”

The Government is considering raising the tax on horseracing betting to 21 per cent.

The proposed tax increase will be applied on betting operators, who the BHA is forecasting will then adjust their business models in different ways to deal with the extra cost.

Mr Dunshea said: “Some of those ways will be reducing their spend on sponsorship of racecourse events, for example. It may be that they reduce the offerings that they provide to consumers, so that product options become less competitive. Based on the modelling we believe there will be a culmination of factors that will lead to this overall hit and put the job losses at risk.

“The other concern we have is while making betting on horseracing less competitive, it actually increases the risk of customers going to bet with operators who are based off-shore, who are unlicensed and unregulated, provide no returns to the industry or local racecourses or the exchequer and don’t have the same protections for consumers.”

Asked if the BHA agreed with the Government’s view of the betting system, Mr Dunshea said there was “a need for reform”. He said with a proliferation of online gambling regulation had struggled to keep up. Mr Dunshea said: “Reform of the sector is timely, however, simply applying an increase to the tax under the cover of harmonisation is an inconistent approach because there are various different taxes applied to the betting sector already. This is not going to resolve any issues relating to efficiency and such like.”

He said the industry was already facing challenges to the way it is funded and the BHA was working with the Government and the betting sector to review the statutory levy on betting that comes back to the sport. Mr Dunshea said: “The tax increase on top of the levy issue and the introduction of affordability checks on consumers when they're having a bet is effectively a triple whammy. It’s almost a final straw on our being able to maintain financial stability."