Call for action as fly-tipping headache in countryside continues to grow

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete, follows local authorities across Yorkshire expressing determination to get to grips with the issue which is believed to impact more than 80 per cent of farmers and most rural communities across the region.

North Yorkshire Council reported in November that fly-tipping had risen by seven per cent with some 785 incidents and last month saw East Riding Council leader Anne Handley declare the offence to be “out of control” in parts of the county as a Bridlington man was fined for dumping car parts on a lane leading to a farm in Thwing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in December, the dumping of 40 car bumpers and other pieces of vehicle parts at Kirklees beauty spot Swinden Knoll was branded "outrageous", while Barnsley Council was this week considering increasing fines to £1,000 for people caught fly-tipping more than six bags of waste. In November, hundreds of Kirkheaton residents signed a petition calling for CCTV to be installed at the edge of the village to help deter and trace perpetrators.

Fly tipping is a persistent issue for farmers.

Although hundreds of thousands of pounds from the public purse is being ploughed into clearing up dumped rubbish on public land, it is estimated farmers face an average bill of £800 to put matters right on their land following fly-tipping.

There were more than 3,850 cases of fly-tipping reported in and around Wakefield in the year to last July as an NFU survey found 54 per cent of farmers had experienced small-scale fly-tipping on-farm, while 30 per cent said they’d been hit by large-scale fly-tipping.

Nearly half of the farmers surveyed said the problem had got worse over the past five years. In response, the NFU has called for the government to treat rural crime as a priority, saying fly-tipping was “as bad as ever”, affecting farmers’ ability to produce food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The survey comes after more than 19,000 people signed the union's letter to newly elected Police and Crime Commissioners last month urging them to make tackling rural crime a priority.

Ripponden farmer and the union's vice president, Rachel Hallos said fly-tipping continues was plaguing the lives of many rural residents and workers, and those behind it were “cheating the system”.

"It’s shocking and no exaggeration to say that fly-tipping is a constant blot on the landscape," she said. “The scale of waste crime is staggering, with nearly a fifth of all waste – an estimated 34 million tons – being handled illegally every year. For farmers, it’s a constant battle against illegal dumping, the damage it causes to our land and the financial burden of clearing it up."

Speaking last summer, an Environment Agency spokesman said described its strategy to tackle fly-tipping as “robust” as well as “intelligence-led, collaborative and high-tech", using including drones for surveillance and heat-sensitive cameras.