Call for strategy to combat flooding threat to farmland

NFU Vice President Rachel Hallos and York East NFU chair Andrew Sewell in Newport held talks with the chief executive of the Association of Drainage Authorities Innes Thomson and key internal drainage board representatives.

The group saw ongoing maintenance work, visited Blacktoft pumping station and went to the Humber Bank to get an understanding of the type of landscape the boards, which work to secure clean water drainage and water level management, are operating in.

The NFU has argued for some time that the current system does not recognise the value of protecting agricultural land and the benefits it provides, or consider the impacts to rural businesses, to critical infrastructure and to the environment.

Farmer Andrew Sewell, of South Ross Farm, Ellerton, near York, in a very wet field of winter barley.

The meeting comes just a month after more than £50 million of funding for internal drainage boards over the next two years was announced by Floods Minister Emma Hardy, alongside changes to what she described as an “outdated” formula for flood defence funding.

The boards will bid for money to improve, repair or replace assets – including flood barriers, embankments and maintenance of watercourses.

The government said the aim is to “reduce risks and impacts from flooding to farming and rural communities across England”, and the NFU said the funding should act as a “massive boost” towards better protecting the best agricultural land. The minister also said the complex 2011 formula for flood defence funding would be reviewed, with the aim of ensuring that the value of businesses and communities in rural areas is better taken into account. A consultation is expected in the new year.

As part of the meeting, discussions were had about how important internal drainage is on farmland and how the IDBs, the Environment Agency and other key stakeholders can work together to improve flooding problems.

NFU vice president Rachel Hallos

Yorkshire farmers were some of the worst hit by winter storms at the start of 2024 and the incessant poor weather throughout the year has had a serious impact on businesses with some farmland still saturated or underwater. Ms Hallos said: “I thought it was good to have this meeting with the IDB in Yorkshire where I know our members and farmers suffer with flooding on their farms.

"We have said for some time that the current system does not recognise the value of protecting agricultural land and the benefits it provides, or considers the impacts to rural businesses, to critical infrastructure and to the environment. On the back of the wettest 18 months since 1836, with relentless rain and devastating floods rendering thousands of acres of farmland completely saturated and unusable the UK desperately needs a joined-up approach.

"We need an integrated water management strategy that allows us to collaborate better with government, local authorities, water companies and the Environment Agency; one that allows farmers and growers to be part of the solution and prioritises UK food security as national security.”

Mr Sewell, a mixed farmer, said: “We have had a tough 12 months and the Government Budget and changes to tax threatened our businesses further. I thought it was good to meet with the drainage board as they work tirelessly and are proud of what they do but we can improve this and work better with the Environment Agency and other stakeholders.”