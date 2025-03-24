Calls for calm after bird flu confirmed in sheep at Yorkshire farm

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UK chief veterinary officer Christine Middlemiss said the case involved a single sheep, identified with repeat positive milk testing following routine surveillance of livestock.

While Government officials withheld the location of the outbreak, earlier this month highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed in commercial poultry at three premises near Thirsk, while there have been numerous other recent outbreaks at poultry farms in the region, including near Pocklington, Driffield and Easingwold.

The infected sheep was humanely culled and no further infection was detected in the remaining flock, the Government said. While there has been an outbreak of the disease in dairy cows in the US, it is the first time the virus has been reported in sheep in the UK.

Bird flu has been confirmed in a sheep at a Yorkshire farm.

Officials have emphasised it is not the first time bird flu had been found in livestock in other countries, and there is no increased risk to the UK’s farm animal population. But they called on all farmers and livestock keepers to be vigilant and practise good biosecurity measures to protect their animals and prevent further spread if there is an outbreak.

Ms Middlemiss said: “While the risk to livestock remains low, I urge all animal owners to ensure scrupulous cleanliness is in place and to report any signs of infection to the Animal Plant Health Agency immediately.”

NFU President Tom Bradshaw said: “Farmers are understandably concerned that avian influenza has been found in a sheep. This remains a single case within what is understood to be a backyard flock, and no other infection has been found amongst the remaining sheep.”