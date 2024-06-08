The call from the boss of the Tenant Farmers Association (TFA) comes after the case of a Yorkshire farming family highlighted potential flaws within the system.

Farmer Robert Sturdy and his wife, Emma, farm 240 acres on an AHA Tenancy at Eden Farm in Old Malton, North Yorkshire and founded the campaign Save Old Malton Countryside three years ago after they found out their landlord, The Fitzwilliam Trust Corporation, were planning to allow Harmony Energy to site a solar development on 130 acres of the 280 acres of farmland that makes up the Sturdy’s business.

Harmony Energy’s plans were refused by council planners in October but with just a fortnight before the firm’s six month time limit to appeal left – the firm did.

Farmers Emma and Rob Sturdy, of Eden Farm, Old Malton, North Yorkshire, are tenant farmers and at the moment fighting to save their farm.

The Sturdys have had to apply to be classed as an interested party at the planning appeal hearing and have had just four weeks to prepare their Statement of Case, compared to Harmony Energy’s six months plus, as submissions have to be lodged by Monday.

The farming couple, who are the third generation of the family to have the tenancy say it demonstrates the “complete inequality and disparity in the case”.

George Dunn, the chief executive of the Tenant Farmers Association, said it would be making submissions at the hearing, planned for six days in September, and was hopeful the Sturdys would be successful.

He told Country Post: “One thing Rob and Emma have been particularly keen to point out is that if planning consent is approved, the level of compensation available under legislation is minimal.

George Dunn, chief executive TFA.

“We are campaigning for a change of law so that compensation payments to tenants is made in line with the real loss that they are suffering

“We are not asking for tenants to be given something they don’t deserve, we are simply saying that the interests of members needs to be properly addressed.

"Whether that is a few pounds and acre of multiples, that is neither here nor there. They should be able to get adequate compensation. If you had your house taken away, you would want to be able to have sufficient to go and buy another one.”

In the midst of the on-going case for the Sturdys, an Agricultural Landlord and Tenant Code of Practice was introduced by the government in April, which Mr Dunn said highlighted the lack of consultation between the Sturdys and their landlords as bad practice.

The TFA is involved in discussions with tenant farmers and developers about solar farm plans at several locations around the country and, while there is the argument about energy versus food security, Mr Dunn added the personal business plans of tenants are not being taken into consideration.

He added: “If you are owner occupiers of the land that you are farming, you have a choice whether it is for farming purposes or solar energy and varying your income from that as opposed to farming.

“Rob and Emma, and every other tenant farmer, don’t have those choices. They are letting the land as agricultural and if it goes to solar, they lose that from their business - that is the big concern.

