Calls to aid Vivergo bioethanol plant amid fears for future after Trump trade deal

The calls to aid Vivergo Fuels, near Hull, which is Britain’s biggest bioethanol plant, comes amid warnings it could shut within days as it can no longer compete with subsidised US imports after a key 19 per cent tariff on ethanol was scrapped under the new UK-US trade deal.

Bosses at the firm said the move had put in jeopardy purchases from numerous wheat farmers across Yorkshire in peril, unless he government takes immediate action.

From next month, Vivergo said it would only honour existing contractual commitments.

Vivergo Fuels, near Hull, which has written to the wheat farmers who supply it, telling them it faces closure.

The facility, which employs about 160 staff, has a capacity to produce up to 420m litres of bioethanol from over 1m tonnes of feed grade wheat, sourced from thousands of farms mostly in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire. The plant is also the country’s largest single production site for animal feed, delivering up to 420,000 tonnes of high protein feed to more than 800 farms.

In a letter to farmers, Vivergo managing director Ben Hackett said: "Unfortunately, if there is no government intervention in the next few weeks, our plant will have to close. That is because the government has made a series of decisions that undercut UK ethanol production in favour of US imports. The most recent trade deal was the final blow.”

He said if there was no government intervention, the firm would not be able to purchase any more wheat outside our current, limited, commercial commitments.

Mr Hackett said: "This is avertable. If the government provides sufficient policy certainty to us in the long term and ameliorates the effects of their decisions in the short term, we can continue to operate and expand production.” Vivergo’s parent company, ABF Sugar, wrote to the Secretary of State for Business and Trade on May 23, and the leaders of the UK’s two largest bioethanol plants wrote to the prime minister and business and trade secretary on May 9. After a meeting with ministers on May 14, during which the government action was pledged “in days not weeks”.

NFU crops board chair Jamie Burrows said: "The inclusion of a significant volume of ethanol in the UK - US trade deal raises real concerns for British arable farmers.

"The Biofuels industry represents an important market for the combinable crops sector here, creating significant domestic demand and playing an important role in balancing supply and demand while also producing a vital source of animal feed as a by-product. Opening up our ethanol marketplace to such a huge volume could translate into the loss of a significant market for our arable growers."

In response, a government spokesperson said: "We signed a deal with the US in the national interest to secure thousands of jobs across key sectors.