Candid moments of rural life in Yorkshire caught on camera

The farmers probably consider it more hard work than beautiful art – but visitors to an exhibition may have other ideas of the work on show at Gibson Mill at Hardcastle Crags near Hebden Bridge.

The West Yorkshire mill was built in 1805 and was one of the first cotton mills in the vanguard of the industrial revolution.

Now it serves a different purpose – Yorkshire farming life will be explored in latest exhibition.

Fields, Folds and Farming Life is the latest photography exhibition to open at Hardcastle Crags, a National Trust property in Hebden Bridge.

The exhibition captures candid moments from a year in the lives of upland farmers in Bransdale, a valley and surrounding moorland in North Yorkshire.

The exhibiting photographer is Valerie Mather, a Yorkshire-based documentary, travel, and portrait photographer. She says: “Photography has the power to capture a moment in history, and my hope is that these images paint a picture of the spirit, stoicism and joy of these local farming families and communities today. I wish to share some of the joy and inspiration about farming and nature that I discovered from my year in Bransdale.”

Her photography, specially produced films and artwork highlight the resilience and dedication of the farming community as they adapt to an ever-changing agricultural landscape, working toward a better future for people, wildlife, and the land they cherish.

Caring for the land is central to the National Trust’s mission to protect places of historic interest and natural beauty. Chris Bryerley, Site Manager at Hardcastle Crags, said: “We are thrilled to be the latest National Trust property to show this exhibition, linking in with our Ancient Grasslands Project, a conservation project that is only possible thanks to the traditional farming practices used in Calderdale.

“Over the last 80 years, up to 97 per cent of ancient grasslands have been lost, many of them are irreplaceable. This exhibition aims to celebrate the local farmers working to protect what remains.”

Fields, Folds and Farming Life is open to visitors on the second and third floors of Gibson Mill throughout the summer, autumn and winter months.