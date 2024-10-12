Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the farm, in Cawthorne has again been shortlisted for an award tied to its television fame, the best factual category in the TV Choice Magazine Awards, which is won in 2022 and 2023.

Cannon Hall Farm is host for the On The Farm series of shows, presented by Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson and includes the popular Springtime on the Farm and Winter on the Farm on Channel 5.

And facing it on to the shortlist, are Clarkson’s Farm, the documentary facing the trials and tribulation of Conisbrough-born TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson after his foray into farming, 24 Hours in Police Custody and Dragon’s Den.

Farmer Dave Nicholson, one of the owners of Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley, with a four year old Highland Bull called Ted. Picture James Hardisty.

Cannon Hall’s Robert Nicholson said: “We have been fortunate enough to share our family farm on TV for a number of years now and it is something we never, ever take for granted. We are only able to share our fantastic animals if people make it very clear that it is Cannon Hall Farm they want to see on their tellies.

“It is a highly competitive industry and makes such a difference when people vote for us, especially when we win as it’s a very clear signal that we have something people enjoy watching. We really appreciate all the votes we can get.

“We would be very proud to keep putting our home town on the map - so we’d love it if people could help bring us home.”

The TV Choice Awards honour the nation’s favourite TV shows and stars, and are voted for by the readers and viewers in their many hundreds of thousands. Voting is open until October 15, via https://www.tvchoicemagazine.co.uk/vote/

Meanwhile, Rob Nicholson has also been named a finalist in the British Farming Awards Content Creator of the Year.

The finalists have been selected because they are championing the farming industry and using digital platforms to raise its profile and educate wider audiences.

It comes as content creation and the introduction of social media influencers in farming is booming, with more and more farmers recognising the benefits of multimedia platforms to grow their businesses and to improve the overall public perception of agriculture.

Rob, alongside brothers David and Richard, leads the digital presence of Cannon Hall Farm, which has a combined following of 760,000 across various platforms.

His mission is to bridge the gap between agricultural professionals and the public, developing understanding and support for farming practices, and by creating live broadcasts – such as live lambing -engaging videos, and captivating photography, Rob provides an intimate look into farm life.

His approach combines education with entertainment, allowing audiences to experience both the joys and challenges of animal rearing.

Cannon Hall Farm's commitment to sharing knowledge extends beyond entertainment; it also advocates for the farming community. Rob's content includes detailed explanations of farm management practices, animal care, and conservation efforts. For example, videos showing routine hoof checks and animal welfare interventions serve to educate viewers on the importance of these tasks. Additionally, the farm's involvement with the People's Trust for Endangered Species highlights their dedication to conservation and community engagement.