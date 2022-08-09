Cannon Hall Farm's Robert Nicholson taken to hospital after collapsing at Emley Show

The star of Channel Five's Summer on the Farm, whose family run Cannon Hall Farm near Barnsley, is now on 'light duties' after the health scare at the agricultural show near Huddersfield.

"He was initially diagnosed as having had “a bit of a funny do” (traditional Barnsley diagnosis) by Farmer Roger and was later diagnosed with atrial fibrillation by the doctors. After treatment he’s now back at work on lighter duties.

Robert Nicholson