Although there are numerous properties dating to the late 18th and 19th century, some using locally dug chalk, and several farmhouses remain in the village itself, a closer inspection of Carnaby shows it certainly punches above its weight in heritage terms.

Such is the confidence in interest in the village’s past one of the local main attractions is the Carnaby Heritage Trail, a well signposted and easy to follow route for families and history enthusiasts alike.

The East Riding community, which according to 2021 census amounts to 356 residents spread across 162 households, is just two miles from Bridlington town centre, and is believed to have been a Scandinavian settlement.

St John the Baptist Church in Carnaby near Bridlington photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.

The Domesday Book recorded two estates in Carnaby in 1086, comprising of 13 areas a plough team of eight oxen could till in a single annual season, the earliest known tenants of which were related to the Percy family.

Robert, son of Picot de Percy, gifted the church to Bridlington priory between 1147 and 1153.

The earliest tangible evidence of the village's heritage stands high above the village in the grade II-star listed Church of St John the Baptist, which boasts a striking mix of stone, flint, cobbles and bricks.

Its circular font is the sole surviving element of the Norman church, but the south aisle dates to the 13th century and the tower, to the 15th century, crowned with an embattled parapet.

Carnaby Temple, built in the early 1770s by Sir George Strickland of Boynton Hall near Bridlington photographed by Tony Johnson for The Yorkshire Post.

A great sense of pride remains in the building, leading councillors to reject a plan earlier this year for a self-build "Grand Designs" home due to its impact on the church.

In 1563, the year the Witchcraft Act formally criminalised witchcraft and imposed the death penalty in certain circumstances, the vicar of Carnaby was licensed to teach the village children.

Despite this, the original school was not built until 1856 and then, just 15 years later another school was built on School Hill to accommodate 70 pupils, including children from Boynton and Fraisthorpe parishes.

By the 1960s the school was suffering from a declining roll and it was closed in 1967, with the remaining children transferred to a school in Burton Agnes.

At the bottom of School Hill stands a cross which was reconstructed the year after the school's closure, inscribed “Carnaby medieval market stone".

On the adjoining Temple Lane, at the summit of the wold slopes north of Temple Farm, stands perhaps the village's greatest historic curiosity, locally known as The Pepperpot.

Local legend has the initially unlikely explanation that the octagonal pink-brown brick folly was built by in 1770 by Sir George Strickland, the 5th Baronet of Boynton, to watch his turkeys - after which a lane in village is named - grow before being shipped from Bridlington Bay.

His ancestors have been credited with introducing turkeys to Britain and as the land around Carnaby was forested in order to farm thousands of the birds, it is thought the tower may have been built to monitor the flock.

The folly was designed to mirror the ancient Tower of the Four Winds in Athens and was bricked up after being used by the military during the Second World War.

During the conflict an airfield was built to the south of the village as an emergency landing strip for crippled bombers.

After it opened in 1944 more than 1,500 bombers made an emergency landing on the 3,000-yard runway which was also some 250 yards wide – five times the normal width.

The runway was flanked by what today would be regarded as an environmental abomination, known as the Fog Investigation Dispersal Organisation system, which burned 250,000 gallons of fuel per hour.

Heat from the fire raised the air temperature above the runway, creating a hole in the fog and providing crews with a clear landing target.

The aerodrome’s busiest day came in January 1945 when 65 USAAF bombers, mainly B24 Liberators, were diverted there after an aborted raid on Brunswick in Germany.

The airfield was also used by The Dambusters RAF 617 Squadron during trials with 22,000lb Grand Slam bombs, the largest and most powerful conventional aerial bomb used during the war, to sharpen their take-off techniques.

The airfield later became a base for Thor intercontinental ballistic missiles, which were designed to be an interim nuclear deterrent.

Some 45 years after the airfield's closure in 1969 and its later redevelopment as an industrial estate, residents launched a fundraising campaign with the aim of commemorating the crews who flew from the site.

The drive culminated in a memorial created by Bridlington sculptor Stephen Carvill, depicting a Halifax III bomber coming into land during foggy weather, featuring glass panels fitted with LED lights to illuminate the artwork after dark.

To the south of the village also stand the significant remains of the late-18th-century Dutch Farm, created by Lady Elizabeth Strickland, which include an English version of Marie Antoinette’s Hameau de la Reine rustic retreat built in 1783 at Versailles.

The farm soon became an attraction for visitors to the nearby seaside resort, with Romantic author and poet Anna Seward writing about having visited “a sweet sequestered umbrageous glen” in 1793.

Withstanding its popularity, it is believed the farm was all-but abandoned after the death of Sir William Strickland in 1834.