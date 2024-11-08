Castle Howard's eco-move is welcome - but there may be a catch: Stuart Minting

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas Howard’s determination to “take quick and urgent action” to combat biodiversity loss and help turn the tide on climate change will be widely welcomed at a time politicians continue to debate the affordability and suitability of various measures to cut carbon and address the wildlife crisis.

The 30-year plan the estate has signed up for is a significant commitment.

Alongside potential headline-grabbing results such as the reintroduction of beavers, its proponents say the project also has the potential to enhance the agricultural productivity of farmland in the surrounding area by creating habitats where pollinators can thrive.

The Castle Howard estate could be the catalyst for rural regeneration in North Yorkshire, says the estate chief executive

While Bog Hall Habitat Bank site will form part of Environment Bank’s national network of habitat banks to generate biodiversity units that developers can buy to satisfy biodiversity net gain planning requirements, the ecological benefits will start before any of the units are sold.

Not only will the scheme provide long-term income opportunities to help maintain the estate, but a sustainable steam of funding to enhance habitats.

However, there’s clearly potential for differences between what Environment Bank wants to achieve at the site and the approach the estate wants to pursue.

There’s also the danger that buying habitat bank units will be an easy option for councils and developers to look towards when negotiating housing schemes in rural areas.

One study in 2015 highlighted how comparing biodiversity levels at a development site with a habitat bank could present difficulties.

In addition, with land prices being factored into the price of habitat bank unit credits, developers could effectively be incentivised to offset ecologically harmful projects at locations with cheaper land prices rather than restoring biodiversity in the area they are building on.