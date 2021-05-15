Cattle chaos as seven escaped bullocks graze in gardens and roam around Yorkshire town

The cows were spotted grazing in gardens after escaping from a field in Beverley.

The seven young “lawn bandits” were seen on lawns and driveways in Woodlands Road in Beverley, in one instance even eyeing up a trampoline.

BBC journalist David Harrison photographed the livestock making their way around the town before they were rounded up and returned home.

Sharing the images on Twitter, Mr Harrison said: “Cow chaos on Woodlands Road in Beverley this morning. At least 7 cows have managed to get themselves very lost & are now tearing apart lawns.”

He added: “They’ve run out of grass on Woodlands Road, so they’re now having a jaunt up to Atkinson Way. Fewer lawns, but the lamp posts seem popular for a good scratch.”

However, their big day out came to a close after they were rounded up by Zowie Bell, the neatherd who looks after the livestock at Beverley Westwood — that is, all except one.

Sharing a video of the lone member of the group walking across the green, Mr Harrison said: “Ah, one stray cow hasn’t quite got the memo that they’re all off home. This is the cow equivalent of going to the bar & returning to the dance floor, with your mates no where to be seen.”

Chairman of the Beverley Pasture Masters, Allan English, told the PA news agency: “Until the bullocks settle down, they tend to ramble about — they are like little kids.”

Young cows in the area have a reputation of escaping once or twice a season.

He said there are about 300 livestock on the pasture which surrounds the town, and the younger ones are known for escaping once or twice a season, occasionally making their way into the town.