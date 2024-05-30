Up to 13 cattle egrets were present in the Lower Aire Valley throughout the winter and five of them in breeding plumage continued to be seen with on the reserve in March and April..

If they have successfully bred it will mark the latest step in a long progress northwards for this species.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cattle egrets have a gingery back, top of the head and breast and a yellow beak and can easily be told apart from the little egrets which also nest at Fairburn and are pure white with a black beak.

A cattle egret. There are hopes a breeding pair have settled in Yorkshire for the first time

Little egrets first bred in Britain in 1996 having arrived here from France and since then have become a regular sight on the edges of river and ponds across Britain.

The UK's first pair of cattle egrets bred in Somerset in 2008 and since then they too have moved northwards, albeit at a slower rate.

It seems highly likely that they will eventually become as widespread as the little egret.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the name suggests cattle egrets are often seen with livestock including the grazing Highland cattle at Fairburn, running between their feet to snatch up insects or sitting on their backs- any wildlife film about Africa will show them doing the same with big game animals.

Another egret species, the great white egret, is also starting to colonise Britain and is now being recorded throughout the year in Yorkshire. A pair first bred in Somerset in 2012 and there have been others since then although none have been reported as yet in Yorkshire.

There was also a first for Fairburn in 2017 when a pair of spoonbills fledged three young, the first in Yorkshire for 400 years. They have continued to return to the reserve each year since then and this year there are thought to be eight pairs present showing that they have become firmly established.

Sightings across the region during last week's bank holiday included more red-backed shrikes with up to ten at one point at Flamborough, brought in by the heavy rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were also bluethroats, including four at Filey, and icterine warblers at a number of east coast locations.