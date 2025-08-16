Cattle foot trimmer Dickie Anderson: Putting the best forward at shows

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’s because Dickie Anderson, who will once again combine his love for showing with helping organise the cattle entries alongside his cattle committee colleagues Sarah Liddle and chief steward Alex Welsh, is by profession a cattle foot trimmer working across 200 herds every year.

“Wensleydale is as good a show as I go to,” says Dickie. “I’ve always said there are three shows I would definitely go to if I wasn’t showing – Wensleydale, which I’m obviously biased towards as it’s my home show, Kilnsey and Pateley.

“I enjoy my showing, my cattle, my Limousins and we do very well for cattle entries. We normally get about 100 cattle on the showfield each year through our dairy and beef classes which include individual breed classes for Holsteins, Jerseys and Limousins as well as all breeds in the Any Other classes. Sarah does a great job really pushing for entries.

Dickie Anderson with his daughter Lauren, 19, from Leyburn with their Limousin pedigree heifer ,Springs Venus, right and Limousin Cross bred heifer named Coco. .

“The Limousin classes have really grown in recent years and we had about 25 Limousin beasts last year, plus a similar number in the commercials section.

Although Dickie says he isn’t involved with the sheep classes he says you can’t help but notice how they have grown, and this year’s schedule shows 17 individual pedigree classes, including all of the native Yorkshire breeds – Wensleydale, Teeswater, Masham, Dalesbred and Swaledale.

“Every time I go to meetings the sheep committee run by Kenton Foster are always saying they need more pens. The sheep job seems to be snowballing.

Dickie has been to the show since he was a little lad and it means a great deal to him.

“I’d come with my grandparents George and Mary who I grew up with at Danby Hall where my grandfather was farm manager to a man called Harry Scrope, where I have about 110 acres today. As a kid, I used to go to the after-show discos on the showfield.

“I’ve shown at Wensleydale for well over twenty years, with either David and Bruce Greenwood’s cattle, or my own. I’ve been fortunate enough to have had overall beef champion a couple of times and pedigree champion. Our daughter Lauren helps me with showing. She does most of the leading.

The family connections with the show also include Dickie’s wife, deputy head teacher Fiona, as a show steward.

Dickie was always destined for a life in farming and when he left school at sixteen his first job was to work for Mike and Peta Keeble at Hammer Farm in the hamlet of Ellingstring.

“I was with Mike and Peta, more Peta than Mike, for around four years before I had eighteen months on a farm in Hampshire for a forward-thinking Dutch farmer Dan Haak. Both farms had Limousins. I came back to Yorkshire and started with David and Bruce Greenwood at Walburn Hall where I helped build their herd and where I worked until I was 39.

“Fiona and I started a family and I’d decided I wanted to set up with my own cattle and wanted to set up my own business. I didn’t know what exactly but when the opportunity came to buy a cattle foot trimming business that had been called Moor & Dale in 2007 from a chap near Stokesley I thought it was just something I could do, and that it would fit around breeding and showing my cattle.

“I bought my first two cows while I was still with Greenwoods, around the time our son Tom was born, but I only really started building them up a while later when the foot trimming began growing. Now I seem to be working 6-7 days a week all over the north of England.

Dickie says his herd now runs to around 35-40 suckler cows.

“I have five or six that I run as pedigree Limousin cows. I also use cattle as recipients for embryos and I do a lot of AI work as it lends to better genetics. My commercial stock are half and half British Blue and Limousin crosses. I specifically try to breed Blue heifers to sell to other breeders. I’ve always sold commercially but in the past four or five years I’ve been coming back into pedigree Limousins. I bought a fabulous Limousin heifer from my good friend and fellow breeder Mark Phillips recently for 7000 guineas and flushed her. I’ve also had a bull sell at Carlisle earlier this year for 12,000 guineas at a Limousin society sale.

“The best I’ve ever done in the showing world is when I had Reserve Champion Calf at English Winter Fair two years ago.

“I will go to Beef Expo at Carlisle and winter fairs. I had champion Limousin at this year’s Skipton Extravaganza and I’ve shown at the Great Yorkshire, North Yorkshire County, Ryedale and Halifax so far this year. One year I did 20-plus shows.

Dickie farms at Danby Hall where he grew up and he also has land where David Bolam farmed at Barden, as well as having the use of farm buildings at Wensleydale Show compatriot David Ford’s farm at Harmby Moor, which is rented by Metcalfe Farms.

“I got to know David Bolam near Catterick Garison through my foot trimming and managed to let some land from him. When David retired the estate sold the farm but I got chance to keep 30 acres.

“Danby Hall is where we have our sheep. They’re more Tom’s thing than mine. He likes his Mule and Mule crosses that started when I bought him some Mule gimmers.

“Tom got into them and works with a lad called Paul Fairburn who enthused him. He’s won at Leyburn Mart’s shearling sales. It’s parkland at Danby and they didn’t want cattle there, so that’s where we keep the sheep. We also now have Blue Texels and breed Blue Texel crosses and Mules. Tom’s started putting Beltex tups on to his Blue Texel crosses and got some good lambs.

Dickie and Fiona’s daughter Lauren is also into her farming.

“Lauren started at Metcalfe’s Washfold Farm and has recently been taken on at Bolton Hall at Wensley.

Dickie says he’s constantly busy whether it is with his suckler herd and ensuring quality is maintained in both his commercial and pedigree Limousin breeding; his show activities, especially Wensleydale Show in the lead up to next week; and his cattle foot trimming business.

“I did think the foot trimming might keep me going four or five days a week, but at times it is more like six or seven days, but the income does allow me to keep improving both the cattle and sheep.