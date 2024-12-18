Cauldron Falls: The stunning Yorkshire beauty spot immortalised by JMW Turner
Named for the swirling plunge pools beneath its cascades, the feature which is also known as West Burton Falls, offers a serene escape for nature lovers.
Water-loving birds such as the bobbing dipper with its white breast and for different varieties of wagtails can be seen in summer darting about catching insects for their young.
The beck flows beneath a historic packhorse bridge, adding to the idyllic scene with an additional cascade.
Celebrated artist JMW Turner immortalised the picturesque spot in his artwork during his grand tour of Yorkshire on July 28, 1816, while staying at the Green Dragon Inn in Hardraw.
