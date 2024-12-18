Cauldron Falls: The stunning Yorkshire beauty spot immortalised by JMW Turner

Nestled by the village of West Burton in Wensleydale, Cauldron Falls is a stunning series of cascades on Walden Beck.
Cauldron Falls, nestled in the charming village of West Burton in Wensleydale. Picture: James HardistyCauldron Falls, nestled in the charming village of West Burton in Wensleydale. Picture: James Hardisty
Cauldron Falls, nestled in the charming village of West Burton in Wensleydale. Picture: James Hardisty
By James Hardisty
Published 18th Dec 2024, 04:00 BST

Named for the swirling plunge pools beneath its cascades, the feature which is also known as West Burton Falls, offers a serene escape for nature lovers.

Water-loving birds such as the bobbing dipper with its white breast and for different varieties of wagtails can be seen in summer darting about catching insects for their young.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The beck flows beneath a historic packhorse bridge, adding to the idyllic scene with an additional cascade.

Celebrated artist JMW Turner immortalised the picturesque spot in his artwork during his grand tour of Yorkshire on July 28, 1816, while staying at the Green Dragon Inn in Hardraw.

Related topics:Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice