Cauldron Falls, nestled in the charming village of West Burton in Wensleydale. Picture: James Hardisty

Named for the swirling plunge pools beneath its cascades, the feature which is also known as West Burton Falls, offers a serene escape for nature lovers.

Water-loving birds such as the bobbing dipper with its white breast and for different varieties of wagtails can be seen in summer darting about catching insects for their young.

The beck flows beneath a historic packhorse bridge, adding to the idyllic scene with an additional cascade.