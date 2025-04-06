Chance for our countryside heroes to shine at Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2025

Sign up to our Country Post newsletter - Rural life and farming news from across Yorkshire. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in their 9th year the awards have become Yorkshire’s Oscars for the farming and countryside community, and will see a judging panel deliberate over every type of farm and rural business throughout every corner of the county, from Swaledale to Holderness and from the heart of the North York Moors to the edge of the Peak District..

While recent years have seen record numbers of nominations across 16 categories, organisers of the event are hoping innovative and successful rural enterprises working to overcome tough issues facing the agricultural sector step forward or are nominated by others.

The 2024 Rural Awards evening in September culminated in the overall Farm of the Year title going to Mainsgill Farm, after the diverse rural business off the A66 near Scotch Corner also collected the Farm Shop and Mixed Farm titles.

Nominations for the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards 2025 have opened.

Country Post editor Stuart Minting said: “These awards are not only a chance to shine a light on those making outstanding contributions to the development of farming in Yorkshire at a time of much debate and rapid changes, but also to celebrate enterprises which serve as a beacon of hope for generations to come.

”Previous finalists and winners in the Yorkshire Post Rural Awards have received significant boosts from the recognition and this represents a chance for the region’s rural communities to herald, be inspired by and reflect on the efforts of those going the extra mile or taking leaps of faith.”

Nominations are welcome from all corners of the county covered by the traditional Ridings of Yorkshire and these were all represented in last year’s awards nominees.

The new categories for this year’s awards include Educational Initiative of the Year and Agricultural Innovator of the Year.

The winners will be announced at a black tie awards ceremony, taking place at the Pavilions of Harrogate on Thursday, September 18.

Journalist and musician Chris Berry, who has been a long time contributor to Country Post, including his popular Farm of the Week features, will host the event.

The awards’ headline sponsor is NuFarm, while other sponsors include Cranswick and Yorkshire Agricultural Society. The charity partner is Yorkshire Cancer Research, which is celebrating its centenary.